Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey shares glimpse of training session days before Oregon State's meet vs California Bears

Jade Carey recently shared a glimpse of her training session amid her NCAA appearance for Oregon Gymnastics. The American gymnast returned to the collegiate circuit after competing at the Paris Games.

Carey bagged her second Olympic gold medal in the team event alongside Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, and Suni Lee in the French capital. The American team clinched the top place on the podium after beating the Italian and Brazilian squads.

She also bagged a bronze medal in the vault event after following fellow teammate and legendary gymnast Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Following her successful run at the Games, she returned to Beaver's gymnastics, which she joined in 2022. She will be next seen competing with the Beavers' gymnastics against the California team on Friday, February 28, at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Ahead of the clash, the Paris Olympics gold medalist shared a video of a training session along with fellow Oregon State Gymnastics team members at the program's facility. She was seen starting the training with a session of foam rolling. This was followed by a warm-up, stretching, a few landing attempts, and a beam routine.

The Olympian also honed her skills on bars, where she also suffered a fall, but went on to execute a flawless routine later. The video started with Carey saying:

"Come train with me today."

Sharing the video she wrote:

"Having fun."

The Beavers locked horns with the California women's gymnastics team during their season opener on January 4, 2025, at Frontwave Arena. However, they fell short of dominating the No.4 team after suffering a loss of 195.775-196.275 points.

"It’s a thing now" - When Jade Carey opened up on pre-competition eating habits

Jade Carey of the Oregon State Beavers against the Auburn Tigers in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Getty Images)

In an interview ahead of the Paris Olympics, Jade Carey opened up on her tradition of having steak, a night before the competitions. Further, she elaborated on her pre-routine which includes a short walk, watching TV, and listening to music to keep her mind off gymnastics.

"The night before, I like to have steak for dinner. I don’t really know how that started or why that became a thing, but it’s a thing now," Carey said. "The morning of competitions, I like to relax, be chill, maybe go on a short walk to get my body moving and my mind elsewhere. We typically compete at night, so we’re waiting all day long when you just want to get up and go. Watching TV, going for a walk, listening to music—literally doing anything that makes me not think about gymnastics." (via Elle.com)

Jade Carey secured her first Olympic gold medal in the team event at the Tokyo Games.

