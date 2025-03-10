Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell stars in Nike's newest Air Max series promo

American track and field athlete Masai Russell recently got an opportunity to star for NIKE's promotional shoot for its new Air Max Dn8 series shoes. This shoeline of the brand was launched on March 6.

Russell has been associated with the sports apparel giant since last year, joining an elite list of athletes such as Faith Kipyegon, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

NIKE Sportswear's Instagram handle shared a glimpse of the series, which also featured the reigning 100m hurdles Olympic champion in a seemingly red outfit. The caption of the post remarked:

"@masai_russell + @ilyachemetoff Powered by 8"

Masai Russell recently produced an impressive performance at the USATF Indoor Championships, where she won the 60m hurdles race. She clocked a personal best run time of 7.74 seconds to win this event. Grace Stark and Christina Clemons finished second and third in 7.76 and 7.81 seconds, respectively.

"I can be grateful" - Masai Russell expresses her feelings after 60m hurdles victory at the 2025 US Indoor Championships

Russell running in the 60m hurdles event at the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Masai Russell expressed her feelings after winning the 60m hurdles event at the 2025 USATF Indoors and keeping her season undefeated so far. She has won events such as the Millrose Games and New Balance Indoor Grand Prix before coming into this event.

In an interview after her race, Russell shared that she was very happy for her victory as several things came together for it. Additionally, she also mentioned her mentality while being behind in a race and remarked that she didn't think about that situation while running and just tried to run till the finishing line. She said (via Citius Meg, 00:08 onwards):

"I'm just like happy to see it all coming together you know, another win that's all I can be grateful for. When I'm competing, I'm just like trying to get to the line so, I am not thinking about like, "oh I am behind, I am behind", I'm just like keep running until you finish and see where the cards fall, so that's just kind of my mindset and then I said when I see my name come up number one, I was so elated."

Further speaking in the interview, Masai Russell also revealed that she is not going to participate in the 2025 World Indoor Championships after her impressive national performance to keep herself fresh and prepared for the outdoor events.

