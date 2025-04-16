Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee rocks grey sweater and white headband in mirror selfie

American gymnast Suni Lee recently shared glimpses of her recent look amidst her off-time from the gymnastics mat. This comes just a week after Lee graced the NBA floors on April 7 in New York.

The 2020 Olympics all-around gold medalist watched the match between the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns, which was won by the former. OG Anunoby was one of the major performers for the Knicks (including 32 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists).

A few days later, after gaining this new experience, Lee shared a selfie on her Instagram stories where the gymnast can be seen in a greyish sweater and white headband to go with it.

Screenshot of Lee's Instagram story featuring her recent selfie (Image via Lee's Instagram)

Several of her elite teammates, such as Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Joscelyn Roberson, are in the midst of their collegiate season and will also feature in the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships scheduled in a few days. On the other hand, Lee is exploring off-gymnastics endeavors and was also featured in a recent shoe advert along with streamer, IShowSpeed and NBA player Kevin Durant.

Suni Lee opens up about the motivating factor that helped her work harder

Suni Lee (Image via: Getty)

Suni Lee shed light on her motivation to work harder after recovering from her kidney disease. Months after the disease, Lee participated in her second Olympic Games in the French capital.

In a recent conversation, Lee said she reminisced about the dreams she had seen as a child and immediately reflected on pushing her limits and working harder. Lee also mentioned that after this tough phase, which concluded in Paris, she is looking to spend more time on herself without pressure or goals. She said (via Women's Health Magazine):

"I thought about little Suni and the big dreams she had. I knew I couldn't let that little girl and her big dreams down. So I kept pushing, kept putting one foot in front of the other — every day a little stronger, every day doing my best and nothing more or less. These days, I'm taking some time for myself, without the pressure of a huge goal, for the first time in my life."

Suni Lee also remarked that she is much better than she was after that rough patch in her life and is currently exploring several of her other interests, such as fashion.

