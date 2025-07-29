Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles shows love for A'ja Wilson's Nike line display

Jordan Chiles took to social media to show her support for WNBA star A'ja Wilson after the debut of her latest collection with Nike in May earlier this year. Wilson and Chiles share a close friendship, meeting for the first time when Nike brought them together for an event before the 2024 Paris Olympics. The pair also featured together on TIME Magazine's Women of the Year issue this year.

Chiles is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the United States. She established herself as one of the rising stars in the sport at the Tokyo Games in 2021, where she helped Team USA win the silver medal, competing in the all-around. Chiles would go on to become an Olympic champion, winning the gold medal with the U.S team at the 2024 Paris Games. She also competes at the collegiate level, representing the UCLA Bruins at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

In a story shared on Instagram, Chiles showed her support for Wilson after her collection with Nike, called the "Nike A'One, was featured at a store. She wrote:

"My friends be popping off!!!! Yas, @aja22wilson,"

Still taken from Chiles' Instagram (Source: @jordanchiles/Instagram)

Jordan Chiles also showed her support for the WNBA star after her locker-room speech for reaching 1,000 points in a season.

Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known on returning to UCLA after Paris 2024

Jordan Chules at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles revealed why she returned to compete for the UCLA Bruins after the Paris 2024 Games. In an interview with WFAA, Chiles said [2:10 onwards]:

"I felt like I was missing something. I felt like I had more to give to the Bruins, to give to that Bruins family. I represent UCLA in every way, shape, or form, so I wanted to be able to show and express, like, 'Look, guys, I feel like I have more to give. I feel like I have the ability to put myself in that position to get us to that next level.' And so I came back and wanted to strive and support them, yeah."

She was also asked if she would be competing at the Olympics in 2028, to which she replied:

"I don't know yet. I mean, right now my focus is to finish the season off really strong, and then I do have one more year at UCLA. So, you know, that is a two-year gap in between the Olympics and college, so we'll see what happens. You never know."

Jordan Chiles recently made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards, rocking a stylish salmon-pink minidress.

