Olympic medalist Fred Kerley reacts to upcoming Diamond League clash with Trayvon Bromell

Fred Kerley has cheered for Trayvon Bromell as the lineup for men's 100 meters aligns for the Rome Diamond League 2025. The 2022 Diamond League champion will be returning to the league in Rome.

The American athlete and two-time Olympic medalist, Kerley, is also lining up for the 100-meter title at the 2025 Rome Diamond League. Kerley is the 2022 world champion. The athlete won the 100-meter title with a blazing time of 9.86 seconds. Kerley secured a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 100 meters and then continued his podium finish form in the 2024 Paris Olympics, clinching the bronze medal in 100 meters.

In a recent Instagram story update, Fred Kerley shared a post by @goldengala_official cheering for his fellow athlete Trayvon Bromell on joining the 100-meter lineup at the 2025 Rome Diamond League.

"@trayvonbromell my brother back let get it," Kerley captioned his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Fred Kerley's Instagram story (@fkerley99/Instagram)

The last time Fred Kerley won the 100-meter title at the Diamond League was back in 2021. Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his ex, the Olympian looks forward to recreating the 2021 podium finish in Rome.

Fred Kerley suspended from Grand Slam Track ahead of the domestic violence accusations

Earlier this year, Kerley had an altercation and confrontation with the police in Miami that resulted in charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and battery. Kerley was also arrested based on assault against his ex, the Olympic sprinter Alaysha Johnson. Kerley was booked on May 1, and after his arrest, he issued a statement through an Instagram post.

"While there was a physical altercation, my arrest was not due to any criminal act. Rather, it resulted from my decision to remain silent until my legal counsel was present. I chose not to speak to law enforcement without my attorney present, and for that reason alone, I was booked. The experience got me off guard, but I remain fully committed to clearing my name and cooperating with appropriate parties to resolve it...."

Kerley got suspended from the Philadelphia meet of the Grand Slam Track after the arrest. The Olympian is looking to focus on the track amid all the chaos. Kerley is ready to take on the 100-meter Golden Gala event at the Diamond League Rome 2025. With athletes like Trayvon Bromell and Ferdinand Omanyala, it will be a competitive bracket to conquer.

