Olympic word weekly: Michael Phelps accuses USA Swimming of unfair treatment, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek engage in heated exchange

The apparent feud between Michael Phelps and USA Swimming has been one of the major headlines in the weekly Olympic report. This came amid the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, and started after the former swimmer addressed Team USA's performances.

Track athletes Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek had a jab at each other during the final day of the USATF Championships 2025. It was the 200m final of the competition, where Lyles and Bednarek were firm favorites. However, as the race concluded, it gave rise to a brewing rivalry between the two ahead of the World Championships.

Major news from the gymnastics world includes Stephen Nedoroscik failing to make it to the World Championships team after a disheartening show at the US Gymnastics Championships earlier in the week.

On that note, let's find out the top five news stories from the Olympic world that took place this week, featuring the likes of Michael Phelps and Noah Lyles.

#1. Michael Phelps hits back at USA Swimming for treatment of veteran swimmers

Michael Phelps (Image via: Getty)

This chapter started off with Michael Phelps and his former teammate, Ryan Lochte, slamming Team USA's performance at the World Championships in Singapore, which, in their opinion, wasn't up to the mark. USA Swimming reacted to this criticism, stating that the organization was disappointed with the timing of the critical appraisal of US swimmers by Phelps and Lochte.

Reacting to the comments, Michael Phelps shared that US Swimming has always treated him and other former swimmers unfairly and just like a "piece of meat" and also urged for changes in this type of leadership strata of US Swimming.

#2. Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek continue rivalry at the USATF Championships

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek (Image via: Getty)

Lyles and Bednarek concluded their 200m campaigns at the Nationals in first and second. However, it wasn't only the result that mattered from this race, as the subsequent events were even more important.

It was the closing moments of the final when Lyles offered a stare-down at Bednarek after defeating him in the race. Bednarek, in reply to this, pushed Lyles at the finishing line to protest against the stare-down. After the conclusion of the race, Bednarek explained this situation as unsportsmanlike behavior from Lyles.

#3. Stephen Nedoroscik faced disappointment at US Gymnastics Championships 2025

Stephen Nedoroscik (Image via: Getty)

Nedoroscik, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and 2021 pommel horse world champion, failed to make it to the Worlds team after a disappointing show at the US Nationals. His performance, which included a fall during his pommel horse routine, failed to book him a place for him on the US side as he finished third overall.

Nedoroscik's 2024 Olympics teammate, Fred Richards, also had the same fate during the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships.

#4. Hezly Rivera shines at the US Gymnastics Championships 2025

Hezly Rivera (Image via: Getty)

Rivera registered impressive performances in the all-around event during the US Gymnastics Championships 2025. The 2024 Olympics gold medalist led the field with a score of 55.600 after day one, which was more than the likes of other top gymnasts such as Joscelyn Roberson.

#5. 16-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus clinched silver at USATF Championships

Cooper Lutkenhaus (Image via: Getty)

One of the major stars of the week was Lutkenhaus, who at the age of 16, qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo after a second-place finish at the Hayward Field during the Nationals. Lutkenhaus also clocked an U18 world record in the 800m with a time of ran 1:42.27.

