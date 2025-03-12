Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller drops 3-word reaction on Emily Londot winning Player of the Week after recording franchise three-set record

Brooke Nuneviller recently made her feelings known about her Omaha Supernovas teammate, Emily Londot, winning the Player of the Week. The athletes are currently competing in the 2025 season of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Rookie opposite, Londot, was named the PVF Player of the Week on 3/11 after creating a franchise record for 19 points and a 370% hitting efficiency in the clash between the Supernovas and Columbus on March 5. In this match, she also solidified her place by earning 15 kills, three blocks, and an ace.

Londot has played a significant role in her team, averaging 3.33 points, 2.57 kills, and attaining 23 blocks so far this season, out of which, 20 were earned in the last 7 matches. Giving her a shoutout for these incredible accolades, the Pro Volleyball Federation named her the Player of the Week on their Instagram handle.

This garnered the attention of Londot's teammate, Brooke Nuneviller, who congratulated Londot by commenting:

"Let's freaking go."

Nuneviller's comment on Instagram (Image Source: Getty)

This isn't the first time Nuneviller has appreciated another volleyball player, as she recently lauded Atlanta Vibes' Morgan Hertz for her thoughts on women's volleyball. The two competed at the PVF All-Star Game, both being on different teams, as Nuneviller played for Team Shondell and Hertz represented Team Collier.

This showdown was won by Team Shondell and after the match, Morgan Hertz made her feelings known about women's volleyball and said:

"Growing up, I can't remember watching any professional women's sports aside from the Olympics on television. I hope we're changing that trend for young women in the U.S. and specifically for young volleyball players."

This optimistic view caught Nuneviller's attention, who shared this thought on her social media and wrote:

"^^^ this"

Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known about keeping her group energetic throughout the season

Omaha Supernovas' player, Brooke Nuneviller - Source: Getty

Brooke Nuneviller recently appeared in an interview with Hurrdat Sports, where she opened up about the thought of keeping her group energetic throughout the season. She highlighted the topic of players having different personalities while playing a match and said that they respond to different situations differently. Revealing some of the gestures, she said:

"I think as a leader, people play their best with different personalities, you know, it's like, is it going to pump you up if I go scream in your face after like a huge kill or a huge block or is it like a little hand squeeze, that's going to calm you down or whatever it is," Brooke Nuneviller said (38:47).

She added:

"You know people respond to different things for exmaple like if I make an error, if someone literally shoves me, I'll probably get out of my head better than if someone says, "oh good try" like that's just me."

Brooke Nuneviller will next be seen competing for her Omaha Supernovas against Indy Ignite at the Fishers Event Center on March 13, 2025.

