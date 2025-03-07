Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller drops one-word reaction as Morgan Hentz voices her opinion on women's volleyball after first All-Star Game

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently admired Atlanta Vibes' Morgan Hentz as the latter expressed her views on women's volleyball after the first PVF All-Star Game. The inaugural All-Star Game was held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Fisher's Event Center near Indianapolis, Indiana.

While Nuneviller competed in Team Shondell, coached by Dave Shondell, Hentz represented the Michelle Collier-led Team Collier. The most anticipated debut face-off was witnessed by 7,500 fans.

Following the clash, Team Collier's libero expressed her views on women's volleyball, hoping for more opportunities to see professional women's sports on TV. Reflecting on the past, she stated that she rarely saw professional women's sports on TV, except during the Olympics. Further, she hoped the trend is changing, especially for young volleyball players in the U.S.

"Growing up, I can't remember watching any professional women's sports aside from the Olympics on television. I hope we're changing that trend for young women in the U.S. and specifically for young volleyball players."

Hentz's optimistic perspective received praise from Omaha Supernova's Nuneviller, who shared the former's view on social media and wrote:

"^^^this🫶"

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story.

Hentz has been a three-time National Champion at Stanford University. Before joining the Atlanta Vibes, she played as a professional for Athletes Unlimited from 2022 to 2023 and Dresder SC 1898 in 2021. She earned three Pac-12 titles from 2017 to 2019 during her collegiate career.

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller expresses her joy after competing in the first edition of the Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Game

Brooke Nuneviller during a college volleyball game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks in Tucson, AZ. (Photo via Getty Images)

Brooke Nuneviller expressed her gratitude towards PVF for providing a groundbreaking opportunity and conducting the first-ever PVF All-Star match. She described the experience as an "unforgettable memory."

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🧡💛🖤 ," she wrote. "What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you @realprovb for putting on this seamless event. Being apart of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever🤍"

She added:

"A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory🫶🏼"

Nuneviller's Team, Shondell earned a substantial lead over Team Collier, scoring 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10. Nuneviller put up an unparallel performance, clinching a match-high 13 points with 11 kills on a .391 hitting percentage while adding six digs, one ace, and one block.

