Omaha Supernovas’ Brooke Nuneviller makes her feelings known about her favorite picture from recent match

Brooke Nuneviller revealed her favorite picture from her team, Omaha Supernovas' recent match. She and her team, Team Shondell, recently won the first PVF All-Star Game on February 22.

Ad

Nuneviller was last seen on the court on March 2, 2025, at the CHI Health Center, where her team squared off against the Indy Ignite. She delivered an incredible match-high 16 kills, playing a significant role in her team attaining a straight-sets victory, 25-29, 25-23, 27-25. Following this match, Nuneviller opened up about her favorite picture from this match.

She took to her Instagram story, resharing a post from the photography team and showcasing a picture of her teammates Camila Gomez and Allison Whitten. Making her feelings known about the picture, Nuneviller added the caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"I think this is my favorite pic ever. @awhitten10 @camilagh13."

Brooke Nuneviller’s Instagram story

Also, on February 22, Nuneviller competed at the PVF All-Star Game for Team Shondell, which was led by the iconic coach Dave Shondell. Their team won the match against Team Collier, which was led by coach Michelle Collier, with a score of 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10 in front of a crowd of 7,500 fans.

Ad

Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known about her journey from high school to pro volleyball

Brooke Nuneviller spoke about the journey she has experienced in volleyball, including winning the 4A state championship. She opened up about her journey when she was a part of the Junior National Team in 2018 and 2019 and the Women's Collegiate Team in 2020 and 2021.

Ad

Nuneviller made her feelings known about being a part of the professional volleyball circuit by uploading an old video from the initial part of her volleyball career and wrote:

"I found this video today, and had to share… 13 years ago, when this young girl in middle school won her 4A state championship, I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today. Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas," she wrote.

Ad

The player added:

"We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country and that is something I hold very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see how this sport takes off, and I could not be happier to be apart of it:) here’s to volleyball and the future of women in sport❤️ "

Ad

Also, Brooke Nuneviller will next be seen in the court on March 5, 2025, at Columbus Fury at Nationwide Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback