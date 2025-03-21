Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller shares unseen childhood picture with a surprising difference

Brooke Nuneviller shared a picture of her young version in her latest Instagram update, asking her fans an amusing question about a surprising difference. She is currently competing in the 2025 season of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Nuneviller was last seen on the court on March 15 when her team, Omaha Supernovas, competed against Orlando Valkyries at Addition Financial Arena. Omaha won 3-1, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, and 26-24. She reached a milestone in the match, as with her first dig of this clash, she became the first player in PVF history to record 500 kills and 500 digs.

Nuneviller further contributed to the game by earning 16 kills and 18 digs. Days after the match, she shared a cute update on her Instagram story. She shared an adorable picture of her younger self and amusingly questioned her fans about why her hair was white as a child. She added a template for the fans to answer and named it 'Wrong answers only.'

She also added a caption that read:

"Found this pic of me. I'm so sorry but why is my hair is white," said Brooke Nuneviller.

Nuneviller's Instagram story (@brooke_nuneviller/IG)

Brooke Nuneviller opened up about keeping her group energetic throughout the season

Brooke Nuneviller sat for an interview with Hurrdat Sports, where she made her feelings known about how she keeps her team energetic throughout the season. She emphasized that all the players have different personalities and react to different situations differently. Nuneviller highlighted the various ways in which the players can be pumped up by the leader, saying:

"I think as a leader, people play their best with different personalities, you know, it's like, is it going to pump you up if I go scream in your face after like a huge kill or a huge block or is it like a little hand squeeze, that's going to calm you down or whatever it is," Brooke Nuneviller said (38:47).

"You know people respond to different things for exmaple like if I make an error, if someone literally shoves me, I'll probably get out of my head better than if someone says, "oh good try" like that's just me," she added.

Nuneviller will next be seen competing for the Omaha Supernovas against Indy Ignire on Saturday, March 22, at CHI Health Center.

