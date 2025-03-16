Brooke Nuneviller drops 1-word reaction as Omaha Supernovas teammate Ally Batenhorst wins Player of the Match against Orlando Valkyries

Omaha Supernovas volleyball player Brooke Nuneviller recently shared her reaction as teammate Ally Batenhorst registered an impressive performance during the team's clash against the Orlando Valkyries. The Supernovas won this match by a margin of 3-1 at the Addition Financial Arena.

Batenhorst played all four sets of the match and contributed with 22 kills and eight digs to help her side clinch this victory. Owing to this outing, Batenhorst was adjudged as the player of the match.

The Omaha Supernovas' Instagram handle shared an appreciation post for Batenhorst's performance and achievement of winning the player the match. The caption of the post stated:

"ALLY B PUTTING THE LEAGUE ON NOTICE 🔥"

Nuneviller shared this post on her stories and shared a one-word reaction. She wrote:

"Yes @allybatenhorst"

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story feat Ally Batenhorst (Image via: Nuneviller's Instagram)

Brooke Nuneviller also had a great outing during the Orlando Valkyries clash, where she finished the meet with 16 kills and 18 digs to her name. The Omaha Supernovas will be in action again on Saturday (March 22) against the Indy Ignites at the Chi Health Center.

Brooke Nuneviller shed light on the technical differences in elite volleyball

Brooke Nuneviller in Oregon Ducks during her collegiate time before the Omaha Supernovas (Image via: Getty Images)

Brooke Nuneviller opened up about the technical differences that make professional elite volleyball different from the collegiate level. In an interview, Nuneviller said that the run of play, including the serves, hits and offensive attacks are a lot faster at the elite level.

Additionally, she also mentioned that technicality also lies in being able to meet this fast run of play with one's eye, which is more evident as one grows old. She said (via Hurrdat Sports YouTube channel, 16:59 onwards):

"I think like if you're talking from a technical standpoint like whatever level you're transitioning into, it's always the speed of the game and the physicality that is going to be a lot bigger or better, for example the offense is faster, the serves are faster, people are hitting harder, the blocks bigger and it's catching up to that speed with eyes and everything that's like the technical side of it. I feel like the older you get, the more you realize how important those intangible things are."

Brooke Nuneviller recently touched an impressive achievement as she became the first player in the PVF league to bag 500 kills and 500 digs including the post-season numbers.

