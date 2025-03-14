Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller drops 1-word reaction as fellow setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson records major career milestone

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently congratulated her teammate, Natalia Valentín-Anderson, for recording a major career milestone. The Supernovas' setter achieved a major career achievement after recording 1000 career assists.

Ad

The Puerto Rican volleyball player serves as a member of the Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation matches, along with leading the Puerto Rican national team. So far, Valentín-Anderson has professionally competed in Puerto Rico, Azerbaijan, France, Poland, and Italy.

She has earned the remarkable feat of winning the Best Setter of the Year honor four times in the Puerto Rican League. Following her recent achievement of recording 1000 career assists, the Omaha Supernovas took to social media to praise Natalia Valentín-Anderson and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"CONGRATS ON HITTING 1K TOTAL CAREER ASSISTS, CAPTAIN! 🔥"

Ad

Valentín-Anderson received praise from a fellow teammate and outside hitter, Brooke Nuneviller, who shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Amazing."

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story (@brooke_nuneviller).

Nuneviller also graced the comment section and wrote:

Ad

"SUPA"

Screenshot of Nuneviller's comment (@omahasupernovas).

Apart from the Omaha Supernovas, Valentín-Anderson has competed for Athletes Unlimited and led Puerto Rico's team in the 2016 Olympics. She helped Puerto Rico win the silver medal at the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games. Her achievements with the national team also include a silver medal at the 2016 Pan American Cup and bronze medals in the 2014 and 2017 Pan American Cups.

Ad

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller expresses her joy after making an appearance in the first edition of the Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Game

Brooke Nuneviller during a college volleyball game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks in Tucson, AZ. (Photo via Getty Images)

Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known after featuring at the first-ever PVF All-Star match. It was held on February 22, 2025, in Fisher's Event Center near Indianapolis, Indiana. She was part of Team Shondell, coached by Dave Shondell. Reflecting on the match, Nuneviller wrote:

Ad

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🧡💛🖤 What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you @realprovb for putting on this seamless event. Being apart of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever🤍"

Brooke Nuneviller added:

"A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory🫶🏼"

Ad

Team Shondell surpassed the Collier-led Team Collier with a substantial lead of 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback