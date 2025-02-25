Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller reacts to her team's feature video amid her appearance in Pro Volleyball Federation season

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently reacted to a feature video by the team, showcasing a group of young girls finding inspiration by watching her. Nuneviller turned pro in 2022-23 when she professionally played in Turkey.

Ad

Nuneviller was a part of the national team in 2023. She enjoyed a remarkable collegiate career, having received the All-American at the University of Oregon three times. She achieved a career-defining feat of being the only player in history to have recorded 1,500-plus kills and 2,000-plus digs in a career.

She was a junior national team member in 2018 and 2019 and part of the Women’s Collegiate National Team in 2020 and 2021. Her recent impressive performance at the PVF All-Star Game led Team Shoondell to clinch a significant victory. A few days following the victory, Omaha Supernovas shared a video of an inspirational sight, with young girls gaining motivation from the outside hitter. The Supernovas shared the video and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"This is truly what it’s all about 🥺"

The video features an encouraging message:

The definition of if you can see it, you can be it."

Nuneviller couldn't hold back her emotions and penned a heartfelt note in the comment section that read:

"This is so sweet😭😭"

Ad

She further shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"My Why."

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story (@brooke_nuneviller).

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller expressed her gratitude after appearing at the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Game

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently expressed her gratitude for appearing at the breakthrough Pro Volleyball Federation's first-ever PVF All-Star match, which took place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Fishers Event Center near Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ad

Nuneviller contributed to coach Shondell's team in defeating coach Collier's team with a substantial score of 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10. Following the appearance, she took to social media to convey her joy and thank the Pro Volleyball Federation.

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🧡💛🖤 What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you. @realprovbfor putting on this seamless event. Being a part of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever🤍," she wrote.

Ad

"A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory🫶🏼," she added.

Ad

She shared one more post and wrote:

"One more thank you. @realprovb."

Brooke Nuneviller will continue her regular season with the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday, February 27, when she will play against the Orlando Valkyries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback