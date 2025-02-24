"Muscle mommy" - Ally Batenhorst, Molly McCage, and other volleyball players react to Brooke Nuneviller's appearance at first PVF All-Star Game

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller made an appearance at the first-ever PVF All-Star match. The electrifying faceoff took place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Fishers Event Center near Indianapolis, Indiana.

She competed in Team Shondell, coached by Dave Shondell, which locked horns with Michelle Collier-led Team Collier. Team Shondell displayed a triumphant performance over Team Collier, scoring 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10, in front of a sellout crowd of 7,500 spectators.

Following her appearance in the breakthrough event and the victory, Nuneviller took to social media to express her gratitude towards the Pro Volleyball Federation, writing:

"One more thank you. @realprovb."

The Omaha Supernovas' outside hitter received praise from fellow volleyball players, including Nebraska Cornhuskers junior Ally Batenhorst, who reacted in the comment section by posting celebratory emojis.

"🥳🥳🥳 ," Batenhorst penned.

Nuneviller's teammate from Omaha Supernovas, Camila Gomez, admired the former's impeccable skills and wrote:

"Flawless ❤️"

Columbus Fury's Tori Stringer also expressed her admiration for Nuneviller.

"The coolest ever," Stringer chimed.

2023 USA National Team member and a year-old pro with Omaha Supernovas, Sydney Hilley simply expressed her love for her teammate by writing:

"Ilysm ❤️"

"🤩🤩," Reagan Cooper reacted.

" 🔥🔥🔥," added Leketor Member-Meneh.

LOVB Austin's veteran middle blocker Molly McCage also conveyed her appreciation towards Nuneviller by writing:

"Muscle mommy 💪"

Volleyball players react to Brooke Nuneviller's post - via @realprovb and @brooke_nuneviller on Instagram

Brooke Nuneviller earned 13 points for her team, gathering the nine points in the opening set with seven kills.

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller expresses her joy at competing in the first-ever US professional volleyball All-Star match

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently expressed her joy at competing in the first-ever US professional volleyball All-Star match. She put on a remarkable display on Saturday with 11 kills, six digs, one ace, and one block against Team Collier.

Following the victory, she took to social media to convey her elation while referring to the experience as an "unforgettable memory."

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🧡💛🖤 What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you @realprovb for putting on this seamless event. Being apart of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever🤍," she wrote in her caption.

She added:

"A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory🫶🏼"

Brooke Nuneviller is expected to next compete in Omaha Supernovas regular season on Thursday, February 27, 2025, against the Orlando Valkyries at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

