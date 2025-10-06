"Once my Achilles is feeling better" - Gabby Thomas gets back to track after dealing with injury that led her to skip world championships

Amid suffering from an Achilles injury that kept her away from competing at the World Championships, Gabby Thomas was seen attempting 'the impossible mile.' Thomas was compelled to pull out from competing at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, held from September 13 to 21, in Tokyo, Japan. The multiple-time Olympic gold medalist suffered from an Achilles injury that began in May and intensified in later months. She was poised to compete in Tokyo to win her maiden individual gold medal at the World Championships stage after having secured a silver in the 200m at the Budapest edition. Days after withdrawing from the Championships, Thomas was seen back on the track, showing her elite skills. Along with fellow sprinter Bianca Stubler, Thomas attempted 'the impossible mile,' which included 400m burpees, 400m walking lunges, 400m bear crawl, and 4000m run. She shared a glimpse of the rigorous training session and showed her preparedness for attempting it again once she recovers from the injury. &quot;When you remember you have free will 😂 Might try this one again once my Achilles is feeling better. Who else would try this??&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas' injury also kept her from showcasing a dominating performance at the 2024 USA Track and Field Championships. Although she earned the spot for the World Championships, the Olympian had to settle in third place with 22.20 seconds. McKenzie Long replaced Thomas in Tokyo. &quot;Making the right decision for the long term&quot; - Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known on withdrawing from the World Athletics ChampionshipsGabby Thomas during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)Gabby Thomas made her feelings known after withdrawing from the World Athletics Championships, stating that she knew some fans would be disappointed. However, she further added that athletes need to priortize their health and have to be patient while making a smarter choice for the future. “I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself,” Thomas said. “As an athlete, you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can’t outwork an injury. Sometimes it’s about patience and making the right decision for the long term.&quot; (via Olympics.com)The Achilles injury affected Thomas this season, making her settle in fourth place on the 2025 list of fastest women, behind Julien Alfred, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and McKenzie Long.