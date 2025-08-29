"Once in a lifetime opportunity"- Simone Biles rallies in support of Coco Gauff while American fights tears at US Open

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles has praised tennis sensation Coco Gauff. Gauff tried to hold back her tears as she won a hard-fought match against Donna Vekic in the US Open.After the match, Gauff revealed it was tough, but she was happy with the outcome. She also thanked the crowd for their consistent support as she tried hard to hold back her tears again.In an interview with ESPN during Gauff's match, Biles revealed her admiration for her compatriot. Biles attended the Grand Slam for the first time last year. When asked about what brought her back to the tournament, the Olympic champion gymnast cheekily replied:&quot;Obviously Coco Gauff. I mean, she's incredible, amazing, and it's like once in a lifetime opportunity, so it's such a privilege to watch her on home soil.&quot;Simone Biles acknowledged how much Gauff respected her and considered her one of her role models. She added what she liked most about Coco Gauff, saying:&quot;Her grace and humility. She is amazing on and off the court, and that says a lot about who she is as a person, and it's so exciting to watch her in that center.&quot;As Simone Biles cheered from the stands, Coco Gauff won the second-round match against Donna Vekic despite some initial trouble in the first set. Gauff will play her third-round match against Magdalena Frech of Poland.Simone Biles talked about the 'tough choices' behind her Paris Olympics glorySimone Biles at the Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source: Getty]Simone Biles previously opened up about the tough choices she made for her historic achievements at the Paris Olympics last year. In her conversation with the Olympics.com website, the 28-year-old gymnast mentioned:“If you ask [coaches] Cécile and Laurent [Landi], they would definitely be like, ‘We saw her set so many boundaries and that was in her personal life,’” she said. “Whenever I came home, I just set so many boundaries, like I’m not gonna be doing this, this, this. I will go out to lunch here and there with my friends, just to also fill my tank back up, but other than that, it’s like, I’m not doing any extra stuff that’s not needed.”Simone Biles didn't perform up to expectations at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a silver medal in team all-around and a bronze medal in the balance beam event. However, the 28-year-old gymnast registered a strong comeback when she won three gold medals and a silver medal at the quadrennial event in Paris last year.With that, Simone Biles became one of the most decorated female gymnasts ever, only second to Larysa Latinina and Vera Caslavska.