  • "One of the best feelings"- Bo Bassett reacts to celebrating with the American flag after massive victory at Junior Pan American Games

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 23, 2025 03:45 GMT
Bo Bassett
Bo Bassett celebrates after his victory | [email protected]

Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts after his victory at the Junior Pan American Games 2025. The American wrestler won the gold medal in the men's U23 men's freestyle wrestling competition in the 65-kg weight class after a series of incredible performances throughout the event.

Bassett competed against Eligh Rivera of Puerto Rico in the finals of the men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling and won the match by technical fall in one minute and 57 seconds. His dominance throughout the event was widely appreciated by fans and wrestling enthusiasts on social media. His father and coach, Bill Bassett, spoke about his preparation and shared that the youngster had been training very hard for the Junior Pan American Games.

After his victory in the finals, Bo Bassett ran a victory lap around the mat with the American flag and expressed his thoughts about his celebration on his official Instagram account. The American athlete shared that he was grateful for the opportunity and expressed that celebrating with the American flag was one of the best feelings that an athlete could get.

The 19-year-old hoped to improve and continue his momentum while aiming for his goal of dominating the professional wrestling circuit in the future.

"Running the flag! 🇺🇸 One of the best feelings!! Many more to come God Willing!! God's Plan,"he wrote.
Bo Bassett celebrates after winning | Instagram@bo.bassett
Bo Bassett celebrates after winning | [email protected]

Bo Bassett on his plans for his wrestling future

Bo Bassett took the wrestling world by storm when he announced his decision to join the Iowa Hawkeyes as the top college recruit for his NCAA career. However, months after announcing his decision, the American athlete shared that he had decided to decommit from the University of Iowa.

He shared that his decision had stemmed from a lot of discussions with his family while keeping in mind his goals for the future. Bassett expressed that it was a very tough decision for him, and he was grateful for the opportunity.

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be," he wrote.
As Bassett navigated through other NCAA programs, he thanked his fans for their unwavering support and encouragement.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
