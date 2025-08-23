"One of the best feelings"- Bo Bassett reacts to celebrating with the American flag after massive victory at Junior Pan American Games

Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts after his victory at the Junior Pan American Games 2025. The American wrestler won the gold medal in the men's U23 men's freestyle wrestling competition in the 65-kg weight class after a series of incredible performances throughout the event.Bassett competed against Eligh Rivera of Puerto Rico in the finals of the men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling and won the match by technical fall in one minute and 57 seconds. His dominance throughout the event was widely appreciated by fans and wrestling enthusiasts on social media. His father and coach, Bill Bassett, spoke about his preparation and shared that the youngster had been training very hard for the Junior Pan American Games.After his victory in the finals, Bo Bassett ran a victory lap around the mat with the American flag and expressed his thoughts about his celebration on his official Instagram account. The American athlete shared that he was grateful for the opportunity and expressed that celebrating with the American flag was one of the best feelings that an athlete could get.The 19-year-old hoped to improve and continue his momentum while aiming for his goal of dominating the professional wrestling circuit in the future.&quot;Running the flag! 🇺🇸 One of the best feelings!! Many more to come God Willing!! God's Plan,&quot;he wrote.Bo Bassett celebrates after winning | Instagram@bo.bassettBo Bassett on his plans for his wrestling futureBo Bassett took the wrestling world by storm when he announced his decision to join the Iowa Hawkeyes as the top college recruit for his NCAA career. However, months after announcing his decision, the American athlete shared that he had decided to decommit from the University of Iowa.He shared that his decision had stemmed from a lot of discussions with his family while keeping in mind his goals for the future. Bassett expressed that it was a very tough decision for him, and he was grateful for the opportunity.&quot;After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Bassett navigated through other NCAA programs, he thanked his fans for their unwavering support and encouragement.