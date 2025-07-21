  • home icon
'One for the books' - Simone Biles reveals behind the scenes of special award night with husband Jonathan Owens

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:18 GMT
Simone Biles revisits the special night of ESPY awards with husband Jonathan Owens [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Simone Biles recently revealed the behind-the-scenes moments of the special night at the ESPY Awards, which she attended with husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. Biles had also attended the US Classic 2025 a couple of days ago.

The 28-year-old gymnast recently shared a reel of her preparations for the ESPY awards, where Owens also checked on her photoshoot. Biles also uploaded some photos from the same on her Instagram profile.

Biles captioned the Instagram post as

"this night was one for the books 🤍"
also-read-trending Trending

Simone Biles won both the awards she was nominated for at the ESPY awards—Best Championship Performance and Best Female Athlete. The Olympic champion gymnast was the only female athlete nominated in the category of Best Championship Performance.

"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much," Biles said on receiving the award [0:35 onwards].
The 28-year-old gymnast added,

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."
Simone Biles last attended the US Classic 2025, though this time as a spectator. For the first time in 14 years, the Olympic champion gymnast didn't participate in the championship.

Simone Biles opens up about overcoming struggles after withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles shares thoughts about overcoming struggles after sudden withdrawal from Tokyo [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once recounted how she dealt with the struggles she had to face after her sudden withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic champion gymnast withdrew from most of her events, the balance beam finals being the only exception.

The 28-year-old talked about her struggles in an interview with NBC in 2021. In her words,

"What I've been through, I've just always fought through it, and it's just been really hard. We have triggers, and unfortunately, I had one of my biggest ones here. But to come out and come back with a bronze medal, it means the world to end the Olympics like this."
For the unversed, Biles had developed twisties midway during the Tokyo Olympics. Under this condition, the gymnast develops a brain fade during the final execution of his/her moves, often leading to career-threatening injuries.

Though initially criticized for withdrawing from most of her events, Biles later earned respect for being vocal about her mental health, including from legends like Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, etc.

About the author
Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

bell-icon Manage notifications