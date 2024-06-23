"One of the easiest 9.9"- Michael Johnson reacts to Noah Lyles' round 1 - 100m win at the U.S. Olympics Track & Field Trials 

Noah Lyles delivered a dominant start to his 2024 U.S. Olympics Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field with his smooth finish in the first round of the 100m dash on Day 2 of the event. The 26-year-old recorded 9.92s, which is his second-fastest performance in the discipline this year, and it caught the eye of the legendary track and field sprinter Michael Johnson.

Lyles' fastest time this year was 9.85s, which he clocked on June 2 at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica. The American sprinter is vying to earn a spot in the Olympics for the second time after the Tokyo Olympics, where he finished seventh in the 100m during the trials.

However, he ran a much better race in the 2024 Olympic trials in the 100m event and clocked a smooth 9.92s.

After this race, former American sprinter Michael Johnson lauded Noah Lyles for his performance in the 100m race.

"One of the easiest 9.9 I've seen!"

Noah Lyles opened up about his 100m heats win at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials

Noah Lyles qualified for the 100m finals after finishing first in the 100m heats on Day 2 of the Olympic trials. He bested some of his arch-rivals, such as Christian Coleman, who secured the second position with 9.99s and Kenny Bednarek came in third with a time of 10.00s. Fred Kerley, who made the bold claim of breaking Usain Bolt's record in 100m, finished fifth with a time of 10.03s at the trials.

The 26-year-old opened up about his win in the post-race interview, sharing how the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gave a push to his journey. (via Olympics.com)

"Its amazing to finally be here," said Noah Lyles. "Coming off of Tokyo, I was like, 'Gosh, I felt like I had blown a huge opportunity.' the more I look back at it, the more I'm like, 'Wow, if I never had that moment, I would have never produced what I've done up to now."

He added:

"So now I'm coming in as the world champion, the triple world champion, American record holder."

Noah Lyles won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m event after recording 19.74s. He will next be competing in the 100m finals on Day 3 of the U.S. Olympics Track & Field Trials, which is scheduled on June 23.