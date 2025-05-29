Oregon State alum Jade Carey opens up about affirmations she uses before complicated routines

Jade Carey, the Olympic medalist for the United States women's national gymnastics team and an Oregon State University alum, recently opened up on social media to answer questions about the affirmations she uses before a difficult routine.

With multiple conference honours, seven Pac-12 titles, and five NCAA Championships medals, the star gymnast from Oregon State University has represented the national team alongside some of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera.

The former star from Oregon State University has stacked up three Olympic medals, with gold in floor exercises at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Olympian was also part of the team that had a gold medal podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the athlete also won a bronze medal in floor exercises.

In her recent Instagram stories, Jade Carey was taking questions from her followers. One such question asked was what affirmation Carey gives herself before a complicated routine, to which Carey replied:

"deep breaths & tell myself to do my normal."

Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram story (@jadecarey/ig)

Carey's collegiate career came to an end after the end of the 2025 season. The gymnast earned WCGA first-team All-American and made the All-American Second-team for the fourth time. However, in her four seasons with Oregon State University, the Olympic medalist has been unable to secure a gold medal at the NCAA Championships. The athlete recently finished her final season with the OSU last month and thanked her team for the opportunity.

Jade Carey reflects on last season with OSU as she fell short of the much-awaited NCAA gold medal

Jade Carey helped the Oregon State University to reach the Alabama Regional finals during her last season. The NCAA Championship was the last collegiate tournament campaign for the Olympian.

Carey was the only gymnast from Oregon State University to qualify for the championship. The Olympic gold medalist reflected upon the season she will cherish in an Instagram update. She wrote:

"a season i will cherish forever. so grateful for the incredible opportunity i have had the past four years to represent oregon state university. as always, go beavs for life 🧡🖤"

Carey's much-awaited dream of an NCAA gold medal ended on April 17 at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Carey has been long waiting for the title but fell short behind Oklahoma's Faith Torrez who scored 39.6375 and Utah's Grace McCallum's 39.6750 score. Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers claimed the first place and the all-around title with 39.7125.

