"Out of breath and coughing" - Gabby Thomas makes honest admission about burnout from 400m training

The track and field Olympic champion, Gabby Thomas, recently shared her thoughts regarding her intense workout experience through an Instagram post. The athlete shared two posts revolving around her physical exhaustion after a 400m workout.

After her recent workout, Thomas expressed how challenging and physically draining her experience was. She shared her views through her Instagram and Twitter handle. She mentioned:

"Y’all ever done a workout so hard that you spend the rest of your day out of breath and coughing?"

“Todays 400m workout ohmyg”

While tagging her X post, Thomas added another reaction through her Instagram post. She mentioned:

“Me rn”

Screenshots of Gabby Thomas' Instagram posts | Credits: IG/gabbythomas

Gabby Thomas specializes in the 100m and 200m race events. She clinched a silver medal and bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and later won three gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old attended Harvard University and achieved several school and Ivy League records in the indoor 60m, 100m, and 200m throughout her collegiate period.

As an undergraduate, Thomas studied neurobiology and global health and concluded her master's of public health degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center in epidemiology. She took home two medals from the World Championships and World Relays.

Next, Thomas will attend the 2025 Athlos meet and has also signed up to join Grand Slam Track.

Gabby Thomas on dealing with imposter syndrome through her athletics journey

Gabby Thomas at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas has established herself as one of the top track and field stars in the world. Throughout her journey, she has undergone challenges, including suffering from imposter syndrome. In an interview with Sky Sports via the Olympics in 2024, the athlete revealed her take on it and how she overcame the syndrome. She mentioned:

“I haven't always been a star. And every time I enter a new space, I'm challenging myself and putting myself in a space that I'm not comfortable with.”

She continued:

“I had never made a U.S. team before. And so I had to work and fill that gap. And I ended up filling it. And now I am an Olympian, an Olympic medallist, and a gold medal contender. But I wasn't always. And I had to force myself to be in that space.”

Thomas’ remarkable collegiate career soared with her winning the NCAA 200m title. In 2017 and 2018, she was acknowledged as the Ivy League Most Outstanding Track Performer.

