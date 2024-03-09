Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships 2024 Results: ASU shines again as Leon Marchand, Patrick Sammon and Hubert Kos impress in prelims

The 2024 Pac-12 Men's Swimming Championships kicked off on Wednesday. The event is underway at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington and the action will continue until Saturday, March 9.

The Arizona State University dominated the first two days, and Day 3 of the Pac-12 Championships started with five events- 400m Individual Medley, 100m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke, 100m Backstroke. Leon Marchand from Arizona State continued his good run of form as he clinched gold in the 400m IM with a run time of 3:34.66.

David Schlicht, who was the top seed from the prelims, managed a silver with 3:37.97. Rex Maurer from Stanford University clinched third place on the podium with 3:38.10.

ASU managed to clinch the gold in the 100m Butterfly, courtesy of Ilya Kharun who was also the top seed from the prelims, with a run time of 44.32. Stanford University's Rafael Gu and Aaron Sequeira managed the second (45.00) and third-position (45.09) finishes, respectively.

Patrick Sammon maintained the undefeated streak of Arizona State as he clinched gold in the 200m freestyle with 1:31.87. Owen McDonald, who was the top seed from the prelims, ensured a third-position finish for ASU with 1:32.21. Stanford University's Henry McFadden clinched the second position with 1:32.03.

For the first time in the Pac-12 Championships 2024, ASU failed to clinch a single podium finish in the 100m Breaststroke. Liam Bell from California University clinched the gold in the event with 50.89. Stanford University earned second and third positions courtesy of Ron Polonsky (51.17) and Zhier Fan (51.29) respectively.

ASU returned to winning ways in the Pac-12 Championships with the 100m Backstroke event after Hubert Kos, the top seed from the prelims, became the first swimmer in the country to break 44 barriers. Kos clinched the gold with 43.75. Jack Dolan from ASU and Aaron Sequeira from Stanford secured second and third place with 45.15 and 45.23 respectively.

Results for 2024 Pac-12 Men's Championship Day 2

400m Individual Medley:

1. Leon Marchand JR ASU- 3:34.66

2. David Schlicht SR ASU- 3:37.97

3. Rex Maurer FR STAN- 3:38.10

4. Zalan Sarkany SO ASU- 3:40.50

5. Cale Martter SO ASU- 3:40.53

100m Butterfly:

1. Ilya Kharun FR ASU- 44.32

2. Rafael Gu SO STAN- 45.00

3. Aaron Sequeira JR STAN- 45.09

4. Senc-Samardzic FR ASU- 45.18

5. Jonny Kulow SO ASU- 45.80

200m freestyle:

1. Patrick Sammon JR ASU- 1:31.87

2. Henry McFadden FR STAN- 1:32.03

3. Owen McDonald SO ASU- 1:32.21

4. Julian Hill SR ASU- 1:32.31

5. Ciufer Daleiden SO ARIZ- 1:32.78

100m Breaststroke:

1. Liam Bell GS CAL- 50.89

2. Ron Polonsky JR STAN- 51.17

3. Zhier Fan SO STAN- 51.29

4. And Dobrzanski SO ASU- 51.80

5. Jaek Horner GS UTAH- 51.85

100m Backstroke:

1. Hubert Kos SO ASU- 43.75

2. Jack Dolan SR ASU- 45.15

3. Aaron Sequeira JR STAN- 45.23

4. Jack Wadsworth JR ASU- 45.93

5. Kai Crews JR CAL- 46.01