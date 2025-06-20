The Paris Diamond League 2025 is all set to take place on June 20 and will feature several events across this one-day meet. This event will be the eighth Diamond League meet of this season.
Several top athletes such as Rai Benjamin, Katie Moon, Grant Holloway, and Neeraj Chopra will be gracing the Paris Diamond League 2025. Besides the international stars, several other French nationals will also get the opportunity to compete with Olympians during this Paris Diamond League event.
On that note, let's know more about the timetable and the entries of different events from the 2025 Paris Diamond League meet.
2025 Paris Diamond League: Schedule and entry lists of the events
Here is the schedule and complete entries of the 2025 Paris Diamond League:
Men's Triple Jump- 1:50 PM ET
- Hugues Fabrice Zango, Burkinabe
- Max Heb, Germany
- Jordan Scott, Jamaica
- Lazaro Martinez, Cuba
- Almir dos Santos, Brazil
- Yaser Mohamed Triki, Algeria
- Donald Scott, USA
- Thomas Gogois, France
- Melvin Raffin, France
- Jonathan Seremes, France
Women's Pole Vault- 2:05 PM ET
- Berenice Petit, France
- Margot Chevrier, France
- Olivia McTaggart, New Zealand
- Emily Grove, USA
- Imogen Ayris, New Zealand
- Gabriela Leon, USA
- Marie-Julie Bonnin, France
- Robert Bruni, Italy
- Amalie Svabikova, Czech Republic
- Tina Sutej, Slovakia
- Angelica Moser, Switzerland
- Sandi Morris, USA
- Katie Moon, USA
Discus Throw Women's- 2:10 PM ET
- Valarie Allman, USA
- Sandra Elkasevic, Croatia
- Feng Bin, China
- Jorinde van Klinken, Netherlands
- Yaime Perez, Cuba
- Marike Steinacker, Germany
- Laulauga Tausaga, USA
- Vanessa Kamga, Sweden
- Melina Robert-Michone, France
- Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba, France
110m Hurdles Men's Heats A- 2:30 PM ET
- Eric Edwards, USA
- Just Kwaou-Mathey, France
- Dylan Beard, USA
- Jamal Britt, USA
- Trey Cunningham, USA
- Rachid Muratake, Japan
- Asier Martinez, Spain
- Aurel Manga, France
110m Hurdles Men's Heats B- 2:38 PM ET
- Michael Obasuyi, Belgium
- Erwann Cinna, France
- Wilhem Belocian, France
- Freddie Crittenden, USA
- Grant Holloway, USA
- Jason Joseph, Switzerland
- Enrique Llopis, Spain
- Jeremie Lararauseuse, Mauritia
400m Hurdles Men's- 3:04 PM ET
- Fantin Crisci, France
- Hugo Menin, France
- Alastair Chalmers, Great Britain
- Matheus Lima, Brazil
- Rai Benjamin, USA
- Abderrahman Samba, Qatar
- Trevor Bassitt, USA
- Alessandro Sibilo, Italy
High Jump Women's- 3:06 PM ET
- Solene Gicquel, France
- Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, Kazakhstan
- Charity Hufnagel, USA
- Maria Zodzik, Poland
- Yuliia Luvchenko, Ukraine
- Morgan Lake, Great Britain
- Safina Sadullayeva, Uzbekistan
- Vashti Cunningham, USA
- Christina Honsel, Germany
- Angelina Topic, Serbia
- Eleanor Patterson, Australia
- Nicola Olyslagers, Australia
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine
800m Men's- 3:15 PM ET
- Mark English, Ireland
- Wyclife Kinyamal, Kenya
- Yanis Meziane, France
- Andreas Kramer, Sweden
- Bryce Hoppel, USA
- Kiplangat Nicholas Kebenei, Kenya'
- Max Burgin, Great Britain
- Slimane Moula, Algeria
- Gabriel Tual, France
- Mohamed Attaoui, Spain
- Josh Hoey, USA
- Patryk Siedazki, Poland
- Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana
3000m Steeplechase Women's- 3:23 PM ET
- Flavie Reonuard, France
- Lea Meyer, Germany
- Felicitas Gesa Krause, Germany
- Lomi Muleta, Ethiopia
- Angelina Nepolean, USA
- Gabrielle Jennings, USA
- Courtney Wayment, USA
- Samba Almayew, Ethiopia
- Alica Finot, France
- Peruth Chemutai, Uganda
- Faith Cherotich, Kenya
- Caren Chabet, Kenya
- Agnieszka Chorzepa, Poland
Javelin Throw Men's- 3:42 PM ET
- Mauricia Luiz Da Silva, Brazil
- Neeraj Chopra, India
- Julian Weber, Germany
- Remi Rougetet, France
- Anderson Peters
- Julius Yego, Kenya
- Keshorn Walcott, Trinidad and Tebogo
- Andrian Mardare, Moldova
400m Women's- 3:51 PM ET
- Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain
- Marileidy Paulino, Dominican
- Amber Anning, Great Britain
- Amandine Brossier, France
- Martina Weil, Chile
- Lieke Klaver, Netherlands
- Isabella Whittaker, USA
- Lynna Irby-Jackson- USA
200m Women's- 4:08 PM ET
- Audrey Leduc, Canada
- Helene Perisot, France
- Amy Hunt, Great Britain
- Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain
- Anavia Battle, USA
- Brittany Brown, USA
- McKenzie long, USA
- Deajah Stevens, USA
100m Hurdles Women's- 4:20 PM ET
- Grace Stark, USA
- Ackera Nugent, Jamaica
- Nadine Visser, Netherlands
- Devynne Charlton, Bahamas
- Alysa Johnson, USA
- Tobi Amusa, Nigeria
- Pia Skryswoska, Poland
- Kendra Harrison, USA
5000m Men's- 4:27 PM ET
- Valentin Gondouin, France
- Santiago Catrofe, Uruguay
- Gemechu Dida, Ethiopia
- Etienne Daguin, France
- Birhanu Balew, Bahrain
- Graham Blanks, USA
- Jacob Krop, Kenya
- Mezgebu Sime, Ethiopia
- Adrian Wildschutt, South Africa
- Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia
- Soufiane El Bakkeli, Morocco
- Yann Schrub, France
- Jimmy Grassier, France
- Nico Young, USA
- Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia
- Addisu Yihune, Ethiopia
- Jude Thomas, Australia
- Boaz Kiprugut, Kenya
1500m Women's- 4:50 PM ET
- Gerogia Hunter Bell
- Susan Ejore
- Nelly Chipchirchir
- Linden Hall
- Georgia Griffith
- Sarah Healy
- Worknesh Mesele
- Salone Efonso
- Esther Guerrero
- Abbey Caldwell
- Netsanet Desta
- Jemma Reekie
- Saron Berhe
- Agathe Guillemot
- Clara Libermon