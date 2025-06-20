The Paris Diamond League 2025 is all set to take place on June 20 and will feature several events across this one-day meet. This event will be the eighth Diamond League meet of this season.

Ad

Several top athletes such as Rai Benjamin, Katie Moon, Grant Holloway, and Neeraj Chopra will be gracing the Paris Diamond League 2025. Besides the international stars, several other French nationals will also get the opportunity to compete with Olympians during this Paris Diamond League event.

On that note, let's know more about the timetable and the entries of different events from the 2025 Paris Diamond League meet.

2025 Paris Diamond League: Schedule and entry lists of the events

Katie Moon will compete at the Paris Diamond league (image via : Getty)

Here is the schedule and complete entries of the 2025 Paris Diamond League:

Ad

Trending

Men's Triple Jump- 1:50 PM ET

Hugues Fabrice Zango, Burkinabe

Max Heb, Germany

Jordan Scott, Jamaica

Lazaro Martinez, Cuba

Almir dos Santos, Brazil

Yaser Mohamed Triki, Algeria

Donald Scott, USA

Thomas Gogois, France

Melvin Raffin, France

Jonathan Seremes, France

Women's Pole Vault- 2:05 PM ET

Berenice Petit, France

Margot Chevrier, France

Olivia McTaggart, New Zealand

Emily Grove, USA

Imogen Ayris, New Zealand

Gabriela Leon, USA

Marie-Julie Bonnin, France

Robert Bruni, Italy

Amalie Svabikova, Czech Republic

Tina Sutej, Slovakia

Angelica Moser, Switzerland

Sandi Morris, USA

Katie Moon, USA

Discus Throw Women's- 2:10 PM ET

Valarie Allman, USA

Sandra Elkasevic, Croatia

Feng Bin, China

Jorinde van Klinken, Netherlands

Yaime Perez, Cuba

Marike Steinacker, Germany

Laulauga Tausaga, USA

Vanessa Kamga, Sweden

Melina Robert-Michone, France

Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba, France

Ad

110m Hurdles Men's Heats A- 2:30 PM ET

Eric Edwards, USA

Just Kwaou-Mathey, France

Dylan Beard, USA

Jamal Britt, USA

Trey Cunningham, USA

Rachid Muratake, Japan

Asier Martinez, Spain

Aurel Manga, France

110m Hurdles Men's Heats B- 2:38 PM ET

Michael Obasuyi, Belgium

Erwann Cinna, France

Wilhem Belocian, France

Freddie Crittenden, USA

Grant Holloway, USA

Jason Joseph, Switzerland

Enrique Llopis, Spain

Jeremie Lararauseuse, Mauritia

400m Hurdles Men's- 3:04 PM ET

Fantin Crisci, France

Hugo Menin, France

Alastair Chalmers, Great Britain

Matheus Lima, Brazil

Rai Benjamin, USA

Abderrahman Samba, Qatar

Trevor Bassitt, USA

Alessandro Sibilo, Italy

Ad

High Jump Women's- 3:06 PM ET

Solene Gicquel, France

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, Kazakhstan

Charity Hufnagel, USA

Maria Zodzik, Poland

Yuliia Luvchenko, Ukraine

Morgan Lake, Great Britain

Safina Sadullayeva, Uzbekistan

Vashti Cunningham, USA

Christina Honsel, Germany

Angelina Topic, Serbia

Eleanor Patterson, Australia

Nicola Olyslagers, Australia

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine

800m Men's- 3:15 PM ET

Mark English, Ireland

Wyclife Kinyamal, Kenya

Yanis Meziane, France

Andreas Kramer, Sweden

Bryce Hoppel, USA

Kiplangat Nicholas Kebenei, Kenya'

Max Burgin, Great Britain

Slimane Moula, Algeria

Gabriel Tual, France

Mohamed Attaoui, Spain

Josh Hoey, USA

Patryk Siedazki, Poland

Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana

3000m Steeplechase Women's- 3:23 PM ET

Ad

Flavie Reonuard, France

Lea Meyer, Germany

Felicitas Gesa Krause, Germany

Lomi Muleta, Ethiopia

Angelina Nepolean, USA

Gabrielle Jennings, USA

Courtney Wayment, USA

Samba Almayew, Ethiopia

Alica Finot, France

Peruth Chemutai, Uganda

Faith Cherotich, Kenya

Caren Chabet, Kenya

Agnieszka Chorzepa, Poland

Javelin Throw Men's- 3:42 PM ET

Mauricia Luiz Da Silva, Brazil

Neeraj Chopra, India

Julian Weber, Germany

Remi Rougetet, France

Anderson Peters

Julius Yego, Kenya

Keshorn Walcott, Trinidad and Tebogo

Andrian Mardare, Moldova

400m Women's- 3:51 PM ET

Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican

Amber Anning, Great Britain

Amandine Brossier, France

Martina Weil, Chile

Lieke Klaver, Netherlands

Isabella Whittaker, USA

Lynna Irby-Jackson- USA

Ad

200m Women's- 4:08 PM ET

Audrey Leduc, Canada

Helene Perisot, France

Amy Hunt, Great Britain

Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain

Anavia Battle, USA

Brittany Brown, USA

McKenzie long, USA

Deajah Stevens, USA

100m Hurdles Women's- 4:20 PM ET

Grace Stark, USA

Ackera Nugent, Jamaica

Nadine Visser, Netherlands

Devynne Charlton, Bahamas

Alysa Johnson, USA

Tobi Amusa, Nigeria

Pia Skryswoska, Poland

Kendra Harrison, USA

5000m Men's- 4:27 PM ET

Valentin Gondouin, France

Santiago Catrofe, Uruguay

Gemechu Dida, Ethiopia

Etienne Daguin, France

Birhanu Balew, Bahrain

Graham Blanks, USA

Jacob Krop, Kenya

Mezgebu Sime, Ethiopia

Adrian Wildschutt, South Africa

Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia

Soufiane El Bakkeli, Morocco

Yann Schrub, France

Jimmy Grassier, France

Nico Young, USA

Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia

Addisu Yihune, Ethiopia

Jude Thomas, Australia

Boaz Kiprugut, Kenya

Ad

1500m Women's- 4:50 PM ET

Gerogia Hunter Bell

Susan Ejore

Nelly Chipchirchir

Linden Hall

Georgia Griffith

Sarah Healy

Worknesh Mesele

Salone Efonso

Esther Guerrero

Abbey Caldwell

Netsanet Desta

Jemma Reekie

Saron Berhe

Agathe Guillemot

Clara Libermon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More