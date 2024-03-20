Paris Olympics 2024 women's basketball draw revealed: USA to play Germany, Belgium and Japan

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) recently announced the draw for women’s basketball at the Paris Olympics 2024. A total of 12 teams have been divided into groups of three, each containing four teams.

Powerhouse United States have been drawn in Group C alongside the Tokyo Games silver medalist Japan, and European nations Germany and Belgium. Meanwhile, hosts France finds itself in Group B along with Canada, Nigeria, and Australia.

The groupings for the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics 2024 are as follows-

Group A - Serbia, Spain, People’s Republic of China, Puerto Rico

Group B - Canada, Nigeria, Australia, France

Group C - Germany, United States, Japan, Belgium

The teams in each group will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams out of the three nations will then advance to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Following the preliminary round, the teams will be arranged based on their performance. A draw will then pair teams from different groups for the quarterfinals.

The teams will be seeded in four pots as per their rankings - Pot D (top two-ranked), Pot E (3rd-4th ranked), Pot F (5th-6th ranked), and Pot G (7th-8th ranked).

Teams from Pot D will face teams from Pot G, while teams from Pot E will play teams from Pot F. The organization will be such that neither the teams from the same group can face one another again nor the teams from Pot D meet one another in the semi-finals.

The women's basketball tournament will be held between July 28 and August 11, 2024. The preliminary matches are scheduled to take place at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, while the final will be staged at the Accor Arena in Paris.

United States dominates the women’s basketball tournament at the Olympics

United States celebrates on the medal stand during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The United States is the most successful nation in women’s basketball in the history of the Olympic Games, collecting nine gold, one silver, and one bronze. The team has claimed gold in every edition since the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

The Soviet Union, disbanded in 1992, remains the second most dominant in terms of medals, with two golds and a bronze medal. Among the current active nations, Australia is the second-best nation in the medal table, bagging three silver and two bronze medals.

France will also see themselves as strong contenders to make the final, having featured in the bronze medal match in the last two editions.