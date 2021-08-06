Olympics 2021 Women's Basketball Gold Medal Match: USA vs Japan Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2021

The USA women's team will square off against Japan's women's team in the summit clash of the basketball event in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

USA women are coming off a convincing 79-59 win over the Serbians, which booked them a berth in the gold medal game. Japan also won their game in emphatic fashion, defeating France 87-81.

Match Details

Fixture - USA's women's team vs. Japan's women's team | Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 7th, 10:30 PM Eastern Time (Monday, August 8th, 11:30 AM JST).

Venue - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

USA women preview

3x3 Basketball - Olympics: Day 1

USA women were dominant on both ends of the floor in the game against Serbia, suffocating their opponents for room in the paint on the defensive end and shooting well from the field on offense. Brittney Griner scored 15 points, while Breanna Stewart contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The duo are expected to keep the scoreboard ticking against Japan's women's team as well, with veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi providing valuable minutes. USA women tallied 46 rebounds against Serbia, and their superior rebounding ability gives them the upper hand over Japan.

USA women: Team News

USA women go into the game with a fully-fit roster. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will start in the backcourt, with A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart taking up the two forward spots. Brittney Griner will start the center position.

Jewell Lloyd and Tina Charles will come off the bench to share significant minutes. Chelsea Gray scored 14 points in the semi-finals match, and she will play the sixth-woman role.

USA women predicted lineup

Point Guard - Sue Bird | Shooting Guard - Diana Taurasi | Small Forward - Breanna Stewart | Power Forward - A'ja Wilson | Center - Brittney Griner

Japan women preview

Japan v France Women's Basketball - Olympics: Day 14

Japan Women turned in a brilliant performance in their semi-finals game against France, shooting 53% from the field and winning the rebounding battle. Himawari Akaho scored 17 points, making 7 of her 9 attempts from the field. The shooting from 3-point range was immaculate as well, as the Japanese women connected on 50% of their shots from downtown.

Yuki Miyazawa had a stellar outing against France, and she is Japan's women's team's trump card going into the gold medal game.

Team News: Japan

Head coach Tom Hovasse will start with Rui Machida at the point guard position, who broke the Olympic record for most assists with 18 assists against France. Saki Hayashi will start at shooting guard while Himawari Akaho will start at the other wing spot. Yuki Miyazawa and Maki Takada will start in the frontcourt.

Japan's women's basketball head coach Tom Hovasse says people thought he was crazy when he predicted that his team would play for gold in #Tokyo2020. Now Japan is one game away from that goal, having reached the medal round for the first time. https://t.co/bcnKtFKyrN — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 5, 2021

Monica Okoye is expected to play some major minutes off the bench.

Japan women predicted lineup

Point Guard - Rui Machida | Shooting Guard - Saki Hayashi | Small Forward - Himawari Akaho | Power Forward - Yuki Miyazawa | Center - Maki Takada

USA women vs Japan women prediction

Japan's women's team has been impressed so far, but it is unlikely that they will be able to triumph over the USA women's team. The Americans have won the gold medal since the 1992 games, and are the overwhelming favorites to win it this time as well.

The Japanese lack size and that could work to USA women's team's advantage.

Where to watch USA women vs Japan women?

NBC is responsible for Olympic coverage in the U.S. The network has shown various events across NBC, NBC Sports, NBC's Olympic Channel, CNBC, USA, and the Golf Channel. Fans of Team USA can also catch the game live on NBC streaming service Peacock.

