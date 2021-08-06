Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball: 3 things Team USA must do to beat France in the gold medal match

Team USA will take on France in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medal game on Friday, with the hopes of avenging their group-stage loss to the Frenchmen last month.

The Americans have won the elusive gold medal in the last three Olympics. Kevin Durant and co. are expected to deliver a fourth successive one when the two sides take to the court at the Super Saitama Arena.

3 factors that can help Team USA bag the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics against France

After an unceremonious start to their Olympic campaign, which saw them lose to France in the opener, Team USA rallied strongly and have looked virtually unbeatable at times. Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday have been in fine form, and their star power has proved to be overwhelming for opposition teams.

However, Team USA will have to be wary of France, who themselves have a plethora of NBA talent. Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, and Evan Fournier have looked in good touch, and even Euroleague star Nando De Colo has made a major contribution.

Team USA will have to be at their best to prevail over France and bag the gold medal. On that note, let's take a look at three things they need to do to achieve this objective.

#3 - Team USA will have to play stellar defense throughout the game

Team USA have some brilliant defenders on their Olympic 2021 roster

During the Olympics, Team USA has shown a tendency to switch off on defense, resulting in them giving up points way too easily. The semi-finals game against Australia is the best example. The Boomers led by as many as 15 points against Gregg Popovich's side due to their lackadaisical effort on defense.

However, when Team USA came down to playing lockdown defense, it led to a 30-12 third-quarter run, which essentially sealed Australia's fate and booked a finals ticket for the Americans.

The USA has some brilliant defenders in Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, and Jrue Holiday. Players like Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine have also fulfilled their duties on the defensive side of the ball with due diligence.

If Team USA play defense as they did against Australia in the second half of the semis, there is little doubt that they will win this exciting clash against France.

