New York Knicks Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The New York Knicks have been the talk of the town lately, as they have been one of the busiest teams in the ongoing 2021 NBA offseason. The Knicks will go into the 2021-22 season with a new-look backcourt, which will feature Kemba Walker and France international Evan Fournier.

However, before that, the New York Knicks will participate in the Summer League which is set to be held in Las Vegas. With the crowds returning to NBA arenas in some capacity, fans will be treated to some tantalizing summer basketball.

Ahead of the summer league, let's take a look at the New York Knicks' schedule and roster.

New York Knicks roster for Las Vegas Summer League

2021 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks recently announced a 15-man roster, which will feature the four rookies the team selected in the 2021 NBA draft - Quentin Grimes, Rokas Jokubaitis, Miles McBride, and Jericho Sims.

Sophomores Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley join them on the roster, and so does Kevin Knox - who was left out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation along with Frank Ntikilina.

Name Position Quentin Grimes Guard Tyler Hall Guard Rokas Jokubaitis Guard Kevin Knox II Forward Miles McBride Guard Justin Patton Center Immanuel Quickley Guard Quinton Rose Guard/ Forward Wayne Selden Guard Aamir Simms Forward Jericho Sims Forward Obi Toppin Forward Reid Travis Forward Luca Vildoza Guard MJ Walker Guard

Argentinian import Luca Vildoza is also set to get minutes in Las Vegas and will join the team from Tokyo, where he represented his country at the 2020 Olympics.

New York Knicks Summer League schedule and dates

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

The New York Knicks will begin their summer league mini-campaign with a game against the Toronto Raptors, which will be followed by a matchup against the 2020 champion LA Lakers. The team will also play a fifth game on either Monday, August 16, or Tuesday, August 17th.

Date and Time Match TV Sunday, August 8th, 4:30 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks ESPN2 Wednesday, August 10th, 10:00 PM ET New York Knicks vs LA Lakers ESPN2 Friday, August 13th, 8:00 PM ET New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA TV Saturday, August 14th, 8:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks ESPN2

The New York Knicks have a relatively young roster that will be looking to impress in the summer league. The Knicks have improved on multiple fronts this offseason, and fans can expect them to make a deep playoff run this time around under Tom Thibodeau's tutelage.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle were mighty impressive last season, as Barrett took a leap and Randle made the All-NBA team. They were outclassed in the postseason by eventual Eastern Conference finalists Atlanta Hawks, but Fournier and Walker's addition will help the side massively on the offensive front.

