NBA Rumors: Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls expected to show interest in Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder's name has actively come up in NBA rumors recently, and there is a good probability the free agent will leave the LA Lakers and sign with a new team. Schroder has already been linked with multiple franchises and according to recent reports, a trio of teams have joined the race to sign him in free agency.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls chasing Dennis Schroder's signature in free agency

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are expected to target Dennis Schroder in free agency. The LA Lakers are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios with Dennis Schroder, and one of the three aforementioned teams could land the German international.

Dennis Schroder is expecting a 4-year, $100 million deal, which might make the negotiations difficult. The Lakers had offered a 4-year, $84 million deal, which the former OKC Thunder guard ended up rejecting. Schroder is a talented player who could prove to be a difference-maker for the majority of teams in the NBA, but his financial demands do not match his production from last year.

Dennis Schroder averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists on 43% shooting from the field. However, his average dropped drastically in the playoffs, as he put up 14 points and 2 assists on 40% shooting from the field.

Schroder got considerable flak for his poor outing against the Phoenix Suns, and his postseason performance might have played a major role in the Lakers choosing to part ways with him. He remains a player who was a strong contender for the 2019-2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, and there is a good probability of him thriving in a different role on a new team.

A possible backup plan for the Bulls is a reunion with Derrick Rose



"Alternatively, Chicago coach Billy Donovan might also pursue a reunion with Dennis Schröder."



Dennis Schroder is adept at playmaking and scoring, which makes him a solid option to have both as a starter and a bench player. His undersized defense is a bit suspect, but Schroder gives his all on effort in the playoffs. The Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls are all in desperate need of a point guard, and Dennis Schroder could prove to be the fix for their respective problems.

