NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks a potential landing spot for free agent swingman DeMar DeRozan

NBA rumors have circulated around the Dallas Mavericks ever since they replaced long-time head coach Rick Carlisle. The Mavericks front office and owner Mark Cuban are expected to target multiple star players to build a strong team around talismanic guard Luka Doncic. There is now a new update on that front from the NBA rumors sphere.

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan might end up with Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks

According to Brad Turner of the LA Times, the Dallas Mavericks are a potential destination for free agent swingman DeMar DeRozan. Here's what Turner said about the situation involving DeRozan this summer:

"DeRozan made $27 million last season and probably doesn’t want to take that big of a pay cut. So, for the Clippers to sign DeRozan, they probably would have to do a sign-and-trade. But watch out for Dallas possibly being a home for DeRozan."

The LA Lakers and LA Clippers are also believed to be two prominent suitors for DeMar DeRozan. However, the Lakers recently signed Russell Westbrook, while the LA Clippers have a cap space problem. This is where the Dallas Mavericks can make a strong pitch and lure DeRozan to the team to join forces with Luka Doncic.

NBA free agency: Lakers and Clippers options include big names, small pay https://t.co/tKgurrssnl — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 1, 2021

DeMar DeRozan is exactly the kind of player the Dallas Mavericks should look to add in free agency. A major reason behind the Dallas Mavericks succumbing to a seven-game series loss to the LA Clippers was that Luka Doncic was tired by the end of the series because the Mavs didn't have a secondary shot creator on the roster.

DeRozan can come in and shoulder the burden of creating looks for shooters and bigs with Luka Doncic. His prime asset is scoring the basketball, which will again lessen Doncic's share of responsibilities. In the last three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan has averaged 6.2, 5.6, and 6.9 assists per game with 2.6, 2.4, and 2 turnovers per outing.

DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James discussed the possibility of playing together in LA before Westbrook trade, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/lz8EOXmXeF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2021

DeMar DeRozan is an expert at making forays into the paint to score easy layups because of his athleticism and ball-handling skills. He is also an assassin from the mid-range, which has proved to be the most effective form of scoring come playoff time. Kristaps Porzingis hasn't been able to complement Doncic well so far, and the Dallas Mavericks' hunt for a second star could end with DeRozan.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Kyle Kuzma could rejuvenate his career with the Washington Wizards

Edited by Parimal Dagdee