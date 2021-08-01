3 reasons why Kyle Kuzma could rejuvenate his career with the Washington Wizards

Small forward Kyle Kuzma was recently traded away to the Washington Wizards from the LA Lakers in a deal that brought Russell Westbrook to the 17-time NBA champions. Kuzma has been a part of the LA Lakers since the 2017-18 season, but will now team up with star shooting guard Bradley Beal in Washington.

How can Kyle Kuzma revitalize his NBA career with the Washington Wizards?

Kyle Kuzma's poor 2021 postseason led to him getting considerable flak from LA Lakers fans. He averaged a dismal 6 points and 3 rebounds per game in the series against the Phoenix Suns, which might have played a role in the Lakers deciding to part ways with him.

On that note, here are three ways the combo forward can revitalize his NBA career with the Washington Wizards -

#3 - He should look to establish himself as the team's number 2 option

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

In his early years in the league, Kyle Kuzma was projected to be a reliable scorer on a playoff team. He averaged 16 and 18 points in the first two seasons of his career, shooting 45 and 46% from the field in those campaigns. However, his scoring instincts took a back seat once LeBron James and Anthony Davis were integrated into the side, as he put up 12 points per game when the aforementioned duo were on the court with him.

Russell Westbrook has been traded to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 pick, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/A8JeNceOSA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 30, 2021

Kuzma will need to go back to being aggressive on offense, driving to the basket with authority, and making his jump shots. Following the Russell Westbrook trade, Bradley Beal will need a partner to share the offensive load, and Kyle Kuzma could slide into that role if he reaches his 2018-19 level.

Kyle Kuzma says goodbye to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/rgSEmLMad7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 30, 2021

Kuzma has the tools to succeed as the second option on a playoff team. He has the size and the strength to blow past smaller defenders and can rely on his three-point shooting on the perimeter. The shooting has been iffy at times, but Kuzma can help himself turn into a solid offensive option by working on his scoring game.

Also Read: 3 players Sacramento Kings should trade for in the 2021 NBA offseason

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar