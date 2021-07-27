NBA Trade Rumors: League executive believes OKC Thunder would be open to moving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in exchange for a substantial package

The OKC Thunder have been a constant subject of NBA trade rumors lately. OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti is usually one of the most active front office executives in the league in the offseason, and it seems like Thunder fans are going to witness some major arrivals and departures this summer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams will have to make a hefty bid to land OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the 2021 offseason

Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Jake L Fischer of Bleacher Report, front office executives across the league believe the OKC Thunder will be willing to part ways with point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the 2021 offseason. Here's what one executive had to say about the Thunder's stance on this matter -

"'It's going to take a f--king lot to get him, but he's no longer impossible to get."

An earlier report by Matt Hancock of BasketballNews.com indicated that the OKC Thunder tried to get the no. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft by offering Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander to the Detroit Pistons, a deal which the Eastern Conference team declined. This confirms the Thunder's position on Gilgeous-Alexander, who was expected to be untouchable in any trade talks.

The latest trade details around the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's quiet, yet surprising availability, and a few nuggets on front office maneuvering in Dallas and Boston

Gilgeous-Alexander was acquired by the OKC Thunder in 2019 in the Paul George deal that helped them land the young point guard, Danilo Gallinari, and multiple future first-round picks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a breakout year in his first season with the OKC Thunder, in which he helped the team reach the playoffs. He was part of one of the most feared backcourts alongside Chris Paul and sixth man Dennis Schroder that year.

Gilgeous-Alexander followed it up with another solid season as the team's lead point guard, putting up 23 points, 4 rebounds, and close to 6 assists on 50.8% shooting from the field in the 2020/21 campaign. However, the Canadian international could only feature in 35 games as he tore his plantar fascia midway through the season.

It was believed that OKC Thunder management viewed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as their franchise point guard, but it looks like they have changed their opinion. NBA trade rumors indicate that teams will have to give up considerable assets to land Gilgeous-Alexander, but his steady progress suggests that the investment will give a healthy return in the long run.

Gilgeous-Alexander is set to make $5.5 million this year and should be on multiple teams' radar going into next season.

