NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans targeting Duncan Robinson in free agency, Brandon Ingram open to Miami Heat trade

NBA trade rumors have dominated the news cycle lately, and the New Orleans Pelicans are a team that has been involved in the latest reports. The Pelicans recently made headlines by moving Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to the Memphis Grizzlies, and are now eyeing other moves to build a strong side around 2019 No.1 pick Zion Williamson.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brandon Ingram willing to be dealt to Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans interested in Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson has established himself as one of the NBA's best shooters

According to Adam Borai of 5ReasonsSports, the New Orleans Pelicans have registered interest in Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. The shooting guard is a free agent this offseason. Borai also reported that Brandon Ingram remains open to a move to the Miami Heat, meaning the two sides might work out an arrangement revolving around the two players in the summer.

Bradon Ingram would welcome a deal to the Miami Heat, per source. Timing is critical to any deal & David Griffin will play hardball. The Heat & Pelicans are chasing similar free agents & the results of free agency will determine if a trade is there to be made. @5ReasonsSports — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) July 26, 2021

Brandon Ingram has looked a different player since moving to the New Orleans Pelicans from the LA Lakers. Ingram won the 2019-20 Most Improved Player Award, a year in which he also made the NBA All-Star team for the first time. He followed it up with a solid 2020-21 campaign, putting up 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson has developed into one of the best shooters in the league under Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra's tutelage. Robinson played a pivotal role in the Heat reaching the 2020 NBA finals in the Orlando bubble. He averaged 13 points and 3 rebounds in the 2020-21 season, making close to 41% of his threes.

The Grizzlies and Pelicans have agreed on a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas, 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/q7ZoqzpJjt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2021

Three-point shooting is arguably the most in-demand skill in the modern NBA, and the New Orleans Pelicans' interest in Robinson doesn't come as a surprise. The Pelicans finished 25th in 3-point attempts and 26th in 3-point shot conversion last season and could really use a shooting specialist like Duncan Robinson.

The only shooters who finished the season shooting 35% or better for the New Orleans Pelicans from downtown were Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and veteran guard JJ Redick. It remains to be seen whether the Pelicans will allow a talent like Brandon Ingram to leave the franchise, but David Griffin's aggressive approach in the market indicates that a deal like that can't be ruled out.

