NBA Rumors: LA Lakers open to moving on from Dennis Schroder after less than an ideal 2020/21 season

The LA Lakers have been actively involved in NBA rumors lately as the franchise attempts to improve its roster. The 17-time NBA champion endured a rather disappointing 2021 playoff campaign. They have been linked with several point guards, with Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul some of the most notable names.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers view Dennis Schroder as sixth-man, ready to move on from him

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

According to Marc Stein, the LA Lakers believe that Dennis Schroder is best suited for a sixth-man role. They are also open to parting ways with him, as the German international is expecting a contract in the range of $100 million spread across four years.

Here's what Stein had to say about the situation involving the LA Lakers and Dennis Schroder -

“Dennis Schröder thinks he’s a $100 million player. He’s already turned down an extension in the $80 millions, and the vibe from the Lakers really is, I think they’d rather move on from Schröder."

Stein continued -

"I don’t think they see Schröder as a starter. I think they like him as a Sixth Man, but they want something more out of their main backcourt guy.”

The Lakers acquired Schroder last offseason in a deal that sent Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Schroder was coming off a strong season in which he finished in second spot for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

He had an underwhelming stint with the LA Lakers, however, averaging just 15 points and six assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign. His performance further deteriorated in the playoffs, where he managed to put up just 14 points and two assists per game in the series against the Phoenix Suns.

Report: Dennis Schroder thinks he’s $100M player, while Lakers see him as 6th man and are ready to move on https://t.co/jqnjfwLIjE — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 25, 2021

The LA Lakers were outclassed by eventual finalists the Suns in six games in that series. They desperately missed the services of Anthony Davis, who went down in Game 4. Frank Vogel's men simply didn't have enough talent to match Chris Paul and co. after their starting power forward went down.

Report: Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder reportedly “feuded” throughout the season, via @Schultz_Report. pic.twitter.com/ZE76e81ZZB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 23, 2021

NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers management is now trying to surround Anthony Davis and LeBron James with more talent, and to do that, they desperately require cap space. Hence, taking on Schroder's hefty contract would be counter-productive, and the LA Lakers' reported decision to move on from him seems justified.

Also Read: NBA Free Agency 2021: 3 realistic landing spots for Chris Paul if he parts ways with the Phoenix Suns

Edited by Anantaajith Ra