NBA Free Agency 2021: 3 realistic landing spots for Chris Paul if he parts ways with the Phoenix Suns

After the disappointment of losing in the NBA finals, veteran point guard Chris Paul will now have to make a decision on his future. Paul has still not taken up the player option in his two-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, and various teams are waiting in line to swoop at him in NBA free agency in 2021.

Three teams best position to land Chris Paul in NBA free agency 2021

Chris Paul's salary demands mean that there are only a few teams that can afford him the 2021 NBA offseason. On top of that, franchisees that are looking for success in the short term are likely to make a move for him, which leaves the former OKC Thunder star with only a handful of options if he chooses to leave the Phoenix Suns.

According to @TheSteinLine’s latest newsletter, the Lakers might be more interested in Chris Paul than Dennis Schroder. Could be mutual interest from CP3.https://t.co/fqGTQiaajn pic.twitter.com/N3cbDvOrfo — michael corvo (@_michaelcorvo_) July 23, 2021

On that note, here are three teams best positioned to land Chris Paul in 2021 NBA free agency if he decides to spurn the reigning Western Conference champions.

#3 - Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

The Miami Heat had a 2021 postseason to forget as they were swept by the NBA champions in the first round of the playoffs itself. They were outplayed on both ends of the floor, and the three-time NBA title winners are expected to be quite active during the offseason in order to improve the current roster.

The Miami Heat have been on the lookout for a guard for some time now, and Chris Paul is where their search could end. The Heat's experience with Victor Oladipo hasn't been a pleasant one, but Paul can come in and provide the side with some much-needed offense from the point guard position.

MIA: Chris Paul Pursuit After NBA Finals Defeat? (via @k_said_que) https://t.co/FqWaYsjCNo — All U Can Heat (@AllUCanHeat1) July 21, 2021

The Miami Heat can clear the required cap space to land Paul, and are a win-now team with the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Chris Paul is still one of the best players in the league and will be a seamless fit for a team that believes in a win-at-all-costs mentality.

