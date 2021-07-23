NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan interested in joining the LA Lakers in free agency

NBA rumors have started floating around since the finals ended, and the LA Lakers have been an active part of them lately. The 17-time champions had an underwhelming stint in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and the franchise is looking to add multiple pieces this summer to help them make a strong run at next year's title.

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan looking to team up once again with LA Lakers a possible destination

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry enjoyed a fruitful partnership in Toronto

According to Brad Turner of the LA Times, former Toronto Raptors teammates Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have indicated an interest in joining the LA Lakers this summer. After spending 8 years with the 2019 champions, Lowry wants a change of scenery and is looking to join a contender. DeRozan is in a similar position and would like to win a championship before ending his NBA career.

“Though the Lakers didn’t acquire Lowry at the trade deadline, he remains interested in joining them, according to people with knowledge of his situation.”



Both stars are free agents and will command significant interest in the 2021 NBA offseason. The duo played together for the Toronto Raptors from the 2012-13 season to the 2017-18 campaign, after which DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a move that helped the Raptors land superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. The Klaw then helped the Raptors and Lowry win a championship in 2019, before signing with the LA Clippers a few months later.

The LA Lakers already have a stacked roster, and landing Lowry and DeRozan will mean that they will arguably have the best starting lineup in the league. However, it will be very difficult to accommodate these two stars in terms of cap space, and they will likely have to take a massive pay cut in comparison to their previous salaries.

The LA Lakers have been linked with multiple superstars in the last few days, as there have been rumblings of them being interested in Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. The franchise will have to add some serious firepower this summer, considering talisman LeBron James is in the twilight years of his career.

NBA rumors suggest that this could be a busy offseason for the Purple and Gold, and it will be intriguing to see if they indeed end up landing the aforementioned two stars.

