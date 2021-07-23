NBA Rumors: LA Lakers' Montrezl Harrell expected to pick up his player option for the 2021-22 season

The LA Lakers have been at the center of NBA rumors lately. The franchise has scarce resources in terms of tradeable assets, but that hasn't deterred Rob Pelinka and co. from chalking out an ambitious plan for the 2021 NBA offseason.

The Lakers have been linked with various stars over the last few days. However, in order to facilitate such moves, they will also have to ensure notable departures are made.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers power forward Montrezl Harrell expected to pick up player option in his contract

Montrezl Harrell averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds over the course of the 2020-21 NBA season

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, LA Lakers power forward Montrezl Harrell will likely be picking up his player option for the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year $19 million contract with the 2020 NBA champions in November last year.

However, even if he opts in, NBA rumors suggest there is no assurance over whether he will stay with the LA Lakers.

Latest @BleacherReport What's Next for Chris Paul After NBA Finals Run? Notably, I look at the comments from @MagicJohnson re: CP3 and the Lakers: https://t.co/9gk7PLxnvn — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) July 22, 2021

Head coach Frank Vogel barely gave Harrell minutes in the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, which led to the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year getting frustrated due to his limited role.

Montrezl Harrell averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds over the course of the 2020-21 NBA season with the LA Lakers. Those averages dropped significantly during the postseason, in which he was able to register just 5 points and 2 rebounds in close to 10 minutes per game.

Harrell is a solid option to have on a team that is looking to add an offensive-minded big. However, his defensive struggles are well-known, as it was the prime reason behind the Lakers not giving him significant minutes during the playoffs.

For reasons both in and out of his control, Montrezl Harrell never got going this season. @JacobRude looks at his surprisingly efficient season, and what the offseason may have in store for him. https://t.co/BFmhFNEuPS — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) July 22, 2021

The LA Lakers are tight on the cap space situation, and bringing Harrell back shouldn't be a priority for their front office. The former Houston Rockets man would also benefit from a move away, and it is in both sides' best interest if the power forward chooses to sign elsewhere this summer.

