NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors hold talks with Indiana Pacers over trading no. 7 pick

NBA rumors involving the upcoming draft have dominated the basketball news cycle lately, as teams are trying different permutations and combinations to get optimum output from their picks. The Golden State Warriors hold the no. 7 and 14 picks in the 2021 NBA draft, and multiple teams have signaled interest in acquiring them lately.

NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers indicate interest in Golden Warriors #7 pick

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards - Play-In Tournament

According to NBA rumors, the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors have held talks over the latter's #7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The Pacers are also pondering over the option of trading out of the first round.

The Indiana Pacers have a solid team capable of making deep playoff runs but underachieved significantly during the 2020/21 season. The Pacers recently fired Nate Bjorkgren from the head coach position after a relatively disappointing season, bringing back former coach Rick Carlisle from the Dallas Mavericks to steady the ship.

Per source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Pacers and #Warriors have had serious discussions about a trade involving the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Indiana has also explored trading out of the first round. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) July 22, 2021

The Indiana Pacers have been an active part of the NBA rumors lately. It was reported that the franchise tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick, but Daryl Morey and the 76ers front office deemed the offer to be inadequate.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are another team that has been a constant subject of the NBA rumors mill. The Warriors are a win-now team that is looking to return to the summit of the league after a few underwhelming seasons, which has led to them exploring trade possibilities around their two first-round picks, and James Wiseman.

Kai Jones, who worked out in Golden State today, said the Warriors made it known that they are in "win-now mode" and expect anyone they pick to be able to contribute immediately. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) July 15, 2021

The Golden State Warriors barely made the 2021 NBA Play-In tournament, and eventually got knocked out by the Memphis Grizzlies in the decider for the 8th seed. Stephen Curry had an MVP-like season, but he could not lead his side to the playoffs. However, this season could be different, as Curry will most likely be reunited with fellow 'splash-brother' Klay Thompson.

