NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers targeting LA Lakers' Alex Caruso in free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a constant subject of recent NBA rumors since their season ended.

They are expected to be actively involved in various deals over the next few months. The Cavs have been gradually rebuilding, but have also been on the lookout for players who can make an immediate difference.

NBA Rumors: Alex Caruso on Cleveland Cavaliers' radar

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers have LA Lakers' free agent Alex Caruso at the top of their shopping list. The fiesty guard hasn't signed an extension yet, and NBA rumors suggest that he is expected to receive considerable interest in free agency.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a relatively offensive-minded backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. The potential addition of Alex Caruso to the roster will help the Cavaliers bring balance into the team, which the franchise desperately need.

What is #Cavs biggest need this offseason? I think that answer is pretty simple given their imbalanced roster. https://t.co/pBeNHZL5U9 — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) July 21, 2021

Alex Caruso averaged six points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists during the 2020-21 NBA season, logging in 21 minutes per game.

He was a key part of the bench unit, and at times, head coach Frank Vogel also fielded him with the starters. Caruso is a versatile player and is adept in various facets of the game like defense, passing and rebounding.

Alex Caruso will also bring in championship experience, which might help improve the mindset of the young Cleveland Cavaliers team. The Cavs have struggled since LeBron James left them for the LA Lakers in 2019 free agency, so signing Caruso looks like a step in the right direction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to offload a plethora of players this off-season, most of them being veteran ones. Kevin Love is the most notable name to be expected to part ways with the 2016 NBA champions, and his departure will help the Cavs clear considerable cap space.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of capable role players who can take up responsibility in crunch moments, and Alex Caruso could provide them with just that.

Caruso is revered amongst LA Lakers fans and players as an intelligent basketball player who has a knack of doing the right thing at the right time, so he should be a seamless fit in the Cleveland Cavaliers roster.

