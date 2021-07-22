NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers expecting a James Harden-like package for Damian Lillard if they move him

The Portland Trail Blazers have been an active part of the NBA trade rumors lately, as there are rumblings star point guard Damian Lillard is looking to leave the franchise. Lillard has been linked to various franchises since the rumors began, and there is no doubt about the fact that the Blazers will be looking for a hefty return if they end up trading him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Front-office executives expect Portland Trail Blazers to demand a massive package in exchange for Damian Lillard

Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six

According to Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, executives across the league are of the view that the Portland Trail Blazers will demand a return rivaling or surpassing what the Nets gave up for James Harden. The Nets gave up multiple young players, first-round picks and pick swaps for the former MVP, and Lillard will likely command a similar package.

New @ringer story on Damian Lillard’s future in Portland, the teams that want him the most, and whether the Blazers can make enough improvements. https://t.co/wITnJxuonq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 20, 2021

These NBA trade rumors really don't come off as a surprise, considering how much value Damian Lillard holds in the league. Lillard is considered an MVP-caliber player and has single-handedly won playoff games for the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few seasons.

The Oakland-born star averaged 28.8 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists during the course of the 2020-21 NBA season, shooting an impressive 39% from downtown on a staggering 10.5 attempts per game. His numbers improved even further in the postseason, as he put up 34 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists on 45% shooting from behind-the-arc.

Damian Lillard’s response to the trade rumors: pic.twitter.com/iB1sjfuFaN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 16, 2021

If Damian Lillard does end up leaving this summer, the Portland Trail Blazers will likely go into rebuilding mode. There is a cloud of doubt over shooting guard CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic's futures as well, as NBA trade rumors suggest that the franchise is planning to part ways with the duo.

It remains to be seen where Damian Lillard will land in the 2021 NBA offseason, but one thing is certain - the Portland Trail Blazers are going to have a draft chest full of future first-round picks.

