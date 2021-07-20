Who is Bryce Maximus James? A look into the life of the famed younger son of LeBron James and Savannah Rachel James

LeBron James is one of the most popular faces on the planet, and by extension, his son Bryce Maximus James is also always a hot topic in the NBA.

Bryce Maximus James is often seen courtside along with his father at older brother Bronny James' basketball games. But it is probably a little-known fact at this point that he himself plays the sport for his school team.

Who is Bryce Maximus James?

Bryce Maximus James is the middle child of LA Lakers star LeBron James and Savannah James. James is 14 years old and his siblings are high-school basketball players, Bronny James and Zhuri James.

Bryce James plays soccer and basketball at school, but he seems to be more inclined towards the latter.

Which school does Bryce James go to?

Bryce James attends Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. He joined the school along with his elder brother Bronny James.

Another notable student of the school is Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade's son Zaire Wade. Earlier, James went to Old Trail School, located in Summit County in Ohio.

Bryce James recently completed his middle-school studies and will now pursue high-school education.

What position does Bryce James play in basketball?

Bryce Maximus James plays the shooting guard position in basketball. He plies his trade for the 15U Strive for Greatness squad. LeBron James has mentioned that he considers Bryce James to be the shooter in the family.

Size is an important factor in determining which position a player takes up. There is a good possibility of Bryce James switching to the forward position in a few years' time.

🗣🗣🗣🗣 CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle 🏫 . HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the🔝. #JamesGang👑 pic.twitter.com/gK1oawN1Ye — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2021

What is Bryce James' potential as a professional basketball player?

LeBron James with his sons

Bryce Maximus James is listed as 165 cm to 173 cm tall and weighs around 45 kg (99 pounds). He has all the makings of a good athlete, and his physical attributes are only likely to improve with time.

Scouts have identified Bryce James as an excellent shooter from behind the arc, a skill that is invaluable in the modern NBA. Like his father, he is also adept in playmaking, and his maturity is already in the bracket of a player who is in his late teens. For his age, James possesses exceptional athleticism.

Bryce Maximus James is projected to be a brilliant overall player who has the skills to succeed in the modern NBA. He will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2029, so it will be intriguing to see how he develops as a player in the coming years.

