NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz looking to off-load Derrick Favors in order to free cap space

The Utah Jazz have been the subject of various NBA trade rumors lately. The Jazz getting knocked out of postseason contention by an undermanned LA Clippers team has cast clouds of doubt over multiple players' futures, and it won't be a surprise to see a trimmed Utah Jazz roster when the 2021/22 campaign starts.

NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Favors joins Joe Ingles and Bogdan Bogdanovic on Utah Jazz's trade list

Utah Jazz v Washington Wizards

According to NBA trade rumors, the Utah Jazz are looking to off-load veteran big Derrick Favors this summer. The Jazz want to clear cap space for other potential signings, and Favors looks likely to be a casualty. Trading Favors will help the Utah Jazz clear $20 million off, an amount which can be of better use to the front office.

WRITING: Random league intel including the Knicks looking to move up in the draft, the Bulls looking to spend big on point guard, and more. https://t.co/UuBZbSN1wM — Matt Moore Action Network NBA (@MattMooreTAN) July 17, 2021

The Jazz brought back Favors for the 2020-21 season as a free agent signing, in a move to bolster their frontcourt. Favors acted as a deputy for starting center Rudy Gobert and even played minutes alongside him in the power forward position. Favors averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds for the 2020-21 NBA season, along with a block per game.

Derrick Favors signed a 3-year, $29.2 million contract with the Utah Jazz last season. He has a player option for the 2022-23 season in the contract and is set to make $10 million that year. The Jazz are likely to find multiple suitors for the big, whose main strength lies in protecting the paint and rebounding on both ends of the floor.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Will Barton declines player option for 2021-22 season but Denver Nuggets confident of a new deal

Report: Jazz have shown openness to trading Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles for ‘significant upgrade’ https://t.co/IBjpAzFNsm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 18, 2021

The Utah Jazz went all out in the 2020 NBA offseason, assembling a brilliant core of players with an aspiration to win the title. However, a majority of these stars failed to step up in the big moments, which had led to the management pondering whether to stick with them or not.

Apart from Favors, NBA trade rumors suggest that forwards Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic could be on the trade block as well.

Favors is a decent option to have at the backup center position and should be picked up early in the 2021 NBA offseason by a contender.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: How realistic is the possibility of Damian Lillard joining Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Edited by Prem Deshpande