NBA Trade Rumors: How realistic is the possibility of Damian Lillard joining Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors have been involved in various NBA trade rumors lately, as the front office is trying to put together a championship-caliber side. The six-time champions will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with the intent of going all the way, as their window of opportunity might soon close with star point guard Stephen Curry turning 34 next year.

NBA trade rumors indicate that Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard might be available this summer, and it won't be a surprise if the Warriors make a run at him.

NBA Trade Rumors: What is the most realistic package Golden State Warriors can offer for Damian Lillard

The Golden State Warriors had a brilliant run from 2015-2019, in which they made five NBA Finals and ended up winning three of them. But since Kevin Durant's departure and back-to-back season-ending injuries to Klay Thompson, the Warriors have not been able to dominate the league.

One way the Golden State Warriors can reach the upper echelons of the NBA again is by the inclusion of a genuine superstar, someone who can share the scoring and playmaking load with two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

Damian Lillard is arguably the biggest star that will be available this summer, and it won't be a surprise if the Warriors front office makes a move to land the Portland Trail Blazers man.

A @YahooSports conversation with Damian Lillard from Las Vegas on Team USA's early struggles and where he currently stands with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors can string together a package of James Wiseman (No. 2 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft), No. 7 and 14 picks in this year's draft, a future first-rounder and talented wing Andrew Wiggins.

There have been NBA trade rumors surrounding James Wiseman since he was drafted by the Golden State Warriors. After an underwhelming rookie season, the 2018 champions will be better off cashing off on Wiseman's immediate value rather than nurturing him for the future.

As for the draft picks, the Golden State Warriors certainly view themselves as a win-now team, with the veteran core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in their twilight years. Bob Myers shouldn't hesitate to dispense the aforementioned draft picks, especially when a player of Damian Lillard's ilk is available in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Andrew Wiggins, on the other hand, has been a serviceable player for Steve Kerr since joining the side from the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Golden State Warriors might have to be included in the package as well to make the salary work.

The Portland Trail Blazers would also want an immediate starter in return for Lillard, and Wiggins seems to be the likeliest casualty.

Damian Lillard reportedly plans to request a trade in the coming days.



Where do you think Dame will land?

The New York Knicks are a side that have been linked with Damian Lillard lately, but it is highly unlikely that they will be able to put together an offer better than the Warriors. Bob Myers and Co. are arguably in the best position to land Lillard, and they shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger this summer.

