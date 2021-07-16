NBA Trade Rumors: 3 trade packages Sacramento Kings could offer to Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Sacramento Kings are among several teams interested in acquiring Ben Simmons this summer.

Simmons' future with the 76ers has been in doubt since the team's unceremonious exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Kings will fancy their chances to land the talented point guard before the 2021/22 season commences.

Three ways the Sacramento Kings can land Ben Simmons in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Sacramento Kings had the worst defense in the 2020/21 season, finishing dead last in the league in terms of defensive rating. There are very few players in the NBA who can have an immediate impact in a defense as weak as the Kings', but Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons is certainly one of them.

On that note, here are three packages that could potentially help the Sacramento Kings acquire their trade target Ben Simmons:

#3 Buddy Hield + Marvin Bagley III + 9th pick in 2021 NBA draft

Buddy Hield is one of the best spot-up shooters in the league, having converted 40.6% of his attempts from downtown in his career.

The Philadelphia 76ers, despite having Seth Curry, Danny Green and Tobias Harris, finished 23rd in three-point field goals made this season. So Hield is a player who could come in and address that problem.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and have engaged with teams.



Full details and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/sdjV49uw3h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2021

A package involving sharpshooter Hield and young big Marvin Bagley III, along with the #9 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, should get the job done for the Sacramento Kings.

The 76ers could use the pick to either draft a young talent or further trade to improve the team right away. Meanwhile, Marvin Bagley could be used as an understudy to Joel Embiid or be involved as a trade chip.

The 76ers are open to trading Ben Simmons and would like “an All-Star-caliber player in return,” per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/z5jjNMdKwm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2021

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Sacramento Kings don't view Bagley as part of the team's future. So moving him to make way for Simmons will be considered a major coup for their front office.

