NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers monitoring market for Kyle Kuzma despite uncertainty around his value

LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma has been involved in various NBA trade rumors lately and could be on the trade block during the 2021 NBA offseason. The LA Lakers will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season, and there is a good chance the front office will be extremely active over the next few months.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers browsing the market for Kyle Kuzma

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the LA Lakers are gauging rival teams' interest in small forward Kyle Kuzma. However, there is still no clarity on how much value Kuzma holds in the market, and there is ambiguity over what the Lakers also want in terms of roster improvement.

Some free agency tidbits at @BR_NBA this morning: Kawhi, Lowry, Dennis Schroder and the impending summer of the sign-and-trade https://t.co/pylxEWxzcZ — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 14, 2021

Kyle Kuzma had an underwhelming year with the LA Lakers, averaging 13 points and 6 rebounds on 44% shooting from the field. He had a terrible postseason as well and managed to put up just 6 points and 3 rebounds. The Lakers ended up crashing out of the playoffs in the first round, and Kuzma received a lot of flak for his subpar performances during their early exit.

Kyle Kuzma's defense has improved in leaps and bounds since his NBA debut, but the power forward remains a liability on the offensive end. Kuzma has been the subject of NBA trade rumors since his debut season, but the Lakers organization has deemed him important enough to keep him on the roster so far.

But that could certainly change this offseason. The LA Lakers don't have an abundance of tradeable assets, and that could force them to deal Kuzma. The team is devoid of options at the center and point guard position, and Kyle Kuzma could potentially fetch them a player who can fulfill one of these needs.

Kyle Kuzma has played a smaller offensive role for the Lakers the last 2 years. He wants to do more.



"I’m working on my ball-handling so I’m able to get where I want on the court more efficiently and not necessarily be an in-the-corner type of shooter." https://t.co/ixbvmhQq1N — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) July 14, 2021

The LA Lakers signed Kyle Kuzma to a 3-year, $40 million contract last offseason, which is pretty tradeable. Kuzma is not a star, but could excel as a role player on multiple contenders.

It could be a busy summer for the 17-time NBA champions, and there is a high probability of Kyle Kuzma parting ways with the franchise.

