NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers want All-Star caliber player in return for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be at the center of NBA trade rumors all offseason, considering the Australian's underwhelming performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The 76ers view themselves as contenders and won't shy away from making bold moves in the summer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers open to trading Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers have "opened up trade conversations" and "engaged with teams" regarding Ben Simmons.

The 76ers' front office expects at least an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons, and it looks like the dynamic point guard's days in Philadelphia are numbered.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and have engaged with teams.



Full details and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/sdjV49uw3h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2021

Ben Simmons is revered as one of the best players in the league, and his game has even been likened to that of LA Lakers forward and all-time great LeBron James.

In just four active seasons (he missed the 2016-17 campaign due to injury), Simmons has racked up a plethora of honors. The 24-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star and received two NBA All-Defensive selections. He was also elected to be a part of the 2019-20 All-NBA team.

Also Read: When does Olympic Basketball start at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Schedule, dates and times, and key matches

Ben Simmons averaged 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 rebounds over the course of the 2020-21 NBA season. He was a prime candidate to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year but eventually lost out to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

However, his performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs declined sharply. He managed a paltry return of 12 points per game, shooting an unbelievably bad 34% from the free-throw line.

Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Toronto and Sacramento are among the teams to express interest in Ben Simmons, @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/78FeCEi3co — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2021

Despite his playoff struggles, Ben Simmons remains a talented individual who could be a second option on a contender.

Simmons has his limitations on the offensive front, but if he is surrounded by a 3-level scorer and a group of above-average shooters, his weaknesses can be hidden. He could even become a legitimate threat in the playoffs.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers have registered interest in Ben Simmons so far, and it won't be a surprise to see him don new colors when the 2021/22 NBA season commences.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the Golden State Warriors trading Andrew Wiggins in the 2021 NBA offseason

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh