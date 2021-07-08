When does Olympic Basketball start at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Schedule, dates and times, and key matches

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world, and it will take center stage when the Olympic Games commence in July in Tokyo. The majority of NBA stars are expected to participate in this prestigious event, as fans will get to witness some sumptuous basketball being played for a fortnight.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Schedule and dates and times

Team USA Basketball Training Session

Olympic basketball will tip-off on Sunday, July 25th with Iran playing the Czech Republic in the first game of the competition.

Here is the Olympic basketball schedule along with the date and time.

*Please note all timings are in Eastern Time (ET)*

Group stage:

Saturday, July 24th -

Group A: Iran vs Czech Republic, 9 PM ET

Sunday, July 25th -

Group B: Germany vs Italy, 12:40 AM ET

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria, 4:20 ET

Group A: France vs USA, 8:00 AM ET

Monday, July 26th -

Group C: Argentina vs Slovenia, 12:40 AM ET

Group C: Japan vs Spain, 8:00 AM ET

Tuesday, July 27th -

Group B: Nigeria vs Germany, 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 28th -

Group A: USA vs Iran, 12:40 AM ET

Group A: Czech Republic vs France, 8:00 AM ET

Thursday, July 29th -

Group C: Slovenia vs Japan, 12:40 AM ET

Group C: Spain vs Argentina, 8:00 AM ET

Friday, July 30th -

Group A: Iran vs France, 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 31st -

Group B: Italy vs Nigeria, 12:40 AM ET

Group B: Australia vs Germany, 4:20 AM ET

Group A: USA vs Czech Republic, 8:00 AM ET

Sunday, August 1st -

Group C: Argentina vs Japan, 12:40 AM ET

Group C: Spain vs Slovenia, 4:20 AM ET

Knockout stage -

Monday, Aug. 2 (Quarterfinals)

Quarterfinal 1 - 9 PM ET

Tuesday, August 3rd -

Quarterfinal 2 - 12:40 AM ET

Quarterfinal 3- 4:20 AM ET

Quarterfinal 4- 8:00 AM ET

Thursday, August 5 -

Semi-final 1- 12:15 AM ET

Semi-final 2- 7:00 AM ET

Friday, August 6th -

Gold Medal Game - 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 7th-

Bronze Medal Game - 7:00 AM ET

Team USA schedule for Group A of Men's Basketball at the Olympics:



vs France - Sunday, 7/25 - 8:00 AM ET

vs Iran - Wednesday, 7/28 - 12:40 AM ET

vs Czech Republic - Saturday, 7/31 - 8:00 AM ET — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 5, 2021

Also Read: 2021 All-NBA Playoffs Team: Looking at the best postseason player for each position ahead of the NBA Finals

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Key matches

Team USA Basketball Training Session

Team USA is the clear favorite going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as the team is filled with superstar talents. The likes of Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum will constitute Team USA's starting lineup for the Olympics.

New team, same expectations.



The 🇺🇸 #USABMNT Olympic numbers are in 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W3aecRZpxw — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 5, 2021

However, there are various teams that are more than capable of an upset, which Team USA will have to be wary of. Luka Doncic-led Slovenia will enter the tournament as a dark horse, while teams like Spain, Nigeria, and France possess the necessary firepower to go all the way in the competition.

On that note, here are some key matches that will take place during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics -

France vs USA - Sunday, July 25th

Spain vs Argentina - Thursday, July 29th

Australia vs Germany - Saturday, July 31st

Also Read: NBA Rumors: League personnel confident that Atlanta Hawks will bring John Collins back for 2021-22 season

Edited by Arnav Kholkar