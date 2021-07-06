NBA Rumors: League personnel confident that Atlanta Hawks will bring John Collins back for 2021-22 season

The Atlanta Hawks have started preparing for a busy offseason, which has led to various NBA rumors recently.

The team recently confirmed Nate McMillan as their new permanent head coach, and management will now look to tie down key free agents and extend their talented players.

NBA Rumors: Executives across the league believe John Collins will play the 2021-22 season with the Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

According to recent NBA rumors, league personnel are of the opinion that power forward John Collins will re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Collins is a free agent in the summer and is expected to be a sought-after name in free agency.

The Hawks weren’t keen on paying John Collins, had made Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish available for trade, and viewed Nate McMillan as an interim stopgap. How everything has now changed: https://t.co/23xnG53DNX — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 5, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks had offered John Collins a four-year, $90 million deal prior to the 2020-21 NBA season. However, Collins rejected it, deeming his market value to be much more than what he was offered.

That might not have been the case then, but Collins' stock has risen considerably since his exploits in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

John Collins had a stellar outing in the 2021 NBA playoffs, registering an impressive stat line of 14 points and eight rebounds on 54% shooting from the field.

Collins' ability to make shots in the paint and grab offensive rebounds was a key part of the Atlanta Hawks' postseason success, as the team made an impressive run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Can he play in the 2021 NBA Finals? Here's what we know so far

John Collins epitomizes the modern NBA power forward, one who could operate both in the paint and on the perimeter.

Collins shot close to 40% from the three-point range in the 2020-21 NBA season and is a career 38% shooter from the deep. He is a brilliant offensive rebounder as well, having averaged 2.6 offensive boards per game in his young career.

Trae Young is 22.

Kevin Huerter is 22.

John Collins is 23.

De'Andre Hunter is 23.

Good time to be a basketball fan in Atlanta. That was a fun run to cover. Hats off to the Bucks -- next season should be fun. pic.twitter.com/aMwWs0HI7Z — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) July 4, 2021

Hence, if the Atlanta Hawks end up submitting another underwhelming offer to Collins, rival teams will take no time to sign him in free agency.

However, as NBA rumors have indicated so far, the Hawks are aware of John Collins' value, and the two sides should likely come to an agreement this summer.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: League insiders want Houston Rockets to use their No. 2 overall pick to pair Kevin Porter Jr. with Jalen Green

Edited by Arjun Panchadar