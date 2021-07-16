Why winning the 2021 NBA Finals can secure Giannis Antetokounmpo's status as the best player in the world

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks are locked in an NBA finals battle with the Phoenix Suns, with both teams having an equal chance of securing the Larry O'Brien trophy at this stage. The momentum is now slightly on the Bucks' side after they returned from a 2-0 deficit to tie the series at 2-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played a major role in helping the Milwaukee Bucks restore parity in the series. He is also the favorite to win the Finals MVP if the Bucks end up winning the championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo can cement his place as the best player in the world with a championship win

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been flirting with the title of 'best player in the world' for a few years now. The 'Greek Freak' became one of the few players to have won the NBA MVP award consecutive times. He has also consistently racked up major individual honors throughout his relatively young career.

However, he had a modest start to his NBA journey, getting picked by the Milwaukee Bucks 15th overall in the 2013 NBA draft.

Antetokounmpo took some time to acclimatize himself with the physical side of the league in the first three years and eventually had his breakout season in the fourth year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA playoffs history with at least 80 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists in any 2-game span in the Finals.https://t.co/xEs5Mv0HGq pic.twitter.com/yOC34wTCdP — Stathead (@Stathead) July 12, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Most Improved Player award in 2017, which is a mark of ascent in any NBA player's career. He made the All-Star team for the first time the same season, registering his name amongst the best players in the league at just 22 years old.

Since then, Giannis Antetokounmpo has never looked back. He backed the MIP award and All-Star berth with four more All-Star selections, 4 NBA All-Defensive team selections and has made the All-NBA team on five occasions.

Antetokounmpo was also a part of the NBA All-Rookie team and became only the third player to do the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year double in 2020.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the biggest beneficiary if the Milwaukee Bucks prevail over the Phoenix Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best two-way player in the league. On offense, he is unstoppable when driving towards the rim, and his strength and size are unmatchable in the restricted area. His efficiency from the field has been top-notch since his debut season, as he averages 53% shooting in his career.

On the defensive end, Giannis Antetokounmpo excels in a free safety-esque role, providing help at defense when needed, apart from anchoring the paint alongside a center. His length and athleticism have enabled him to become one of the most feared defenders in the league. What's more impressive is that he has shown the ability to guard 1-5.

5 years after the infamous LeBron “chase down” block in Game 7, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the world one of the greatest defensive moments in NBA History pic.twitter.com/vwFnFyjkkN — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) July 15, 2021

Constant playoff struggles have somewhat weakened the Greek Freak's status in the league over the last few years. A combination of poor performances and subpar personnel have held the Milwaukee Bucks back from making a meaningful playoff run. The 2021 NBA playoffs have been a different story, though, as the team is just two games away from glory.

It is safe to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the biggest beneficiary if the Milwaukee Bucks prevail over the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo has managed to win a majority of individual honors, but team success will propel him to the zenith of NBA stardom.

The debate around the best player in the league usually revolves around LeBron James and Kevin Durant, but a championship can tilt the argument in Giannis Antetokounmpo's favor.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh