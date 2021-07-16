NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard planning to request a trade soon, has eyes set on a move to New York Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers ace Damian Lillard has been involved in multiple NBA trade rumors lately. The mercurial point guard and his team were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in the first round, which has led to major speculation about his future.

Teams across the league have been keeping tabs on Damian Lillard's situation, and he is expected to be the target of a plethora of offers in the 2021 NBA offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks on Damian Lillard's wishlist if he gets traded

Damian Lillard in action during Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six

According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard plans to submit a trade request in the coming days. Sports Illustrated's Grant Afseth believes that Lillard prefers the New York Knicks as the next team he would like to play for if he gets traded.

Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has his eyes on the New York Knicks among trade destinations in the event he were to be dealt, per a source. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard is currently on international duty with Team USA, which is set to participate in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics. Lillard had a stellar 2020-21 season individually, as he put up 28.8 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. He was part of the MVP conversation for a major chunk of the season, an award that eventually went to the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

NBA trade rumors have recently indicated Damian Lillard's frustration with the Portland Trail Blazers, as the franchise has been unable to put up the right pieces around him. The best finish the Blazers have managed since Lillard's arrival is a Western Conference Finals run in 2019, and it is hard to fathom that a player of his ilk has never played in the NBA Finals.

Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come.



If this is a surprise, you haven't been paying attention. https://t.co/FS7KL1pPPm — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard's interest in the New York Knicks comes off as a surprise, as they are a relatively young side not well-equipped to make a deep playoff run. However, it is important to note that head coach Tom Thibodeau has done a stellar job of rebuilding since his arrival, and Lillard's potential inclusion could lead to the front office making some major moves in the 2021 NBA offseason.

The New York Knicks have been looking for a franchise poster boy since Carmelo Anthony's departure, and Damian Lillard might just be the man they are looking for.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee