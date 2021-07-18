NBA Rumors: Will Barton declines player option for 2021-22 season but Denver Nuggets confident of a new deal

NBA rumors have started circulating around the Denver Nuggets, a team that has a busy offseason ahead of them. The Nuggets crashed out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Phoenix Suns. The front office will now look to improve its roster to help the franchise raise the banner next year.
NBA Rumors: Will Barton and Denver Nuggets to work towards a new extension
As per trusted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets swingman Will Barton has declined his $14.7 million player option for the 2021-2022 season and will become a free agent. However, both sides are positive about agreeing on a new extension and will work out a deal soon.
NBA free agency opens in August, and the Denver Nuggets front office has prioritized re-signing Barton. The versatile wing has spent seven seasons with the Nuggets, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. Barton has averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in his career, and is one of the more well-rounded role players in the league.
Will Barton had an injury setback in the 2020-21 NBA season, which led to him missing a chunk of the playoffs. He returned to the fold during the Western Conference semi-finals series against the Phoenix Suns, but couldn't save his team from getting knocked out of the postseason.
Barton came to the Denver Nuggets during the 2014-15 season from the Portland Trail Blazers. He made an instant impact, averaging 11 points and 4 rebounds for the Nuggets in the 28 games he played for them that campaign. Barton's improvement in form was staggering as he increased his scoring average from 3 ppg to 11 ppg.
Will Barton is currently a solid role-player for head coach Mike Malone, who has used him as a swiss army knife during his tenure. Barton has started at shooting guard, small forward and power forward position for Malone, and has done well both as a starting player and when coming off the bench.
Barton made close to $14 million with the Denver Nuggets in the 2020-21 season, and is expected to make much more with the impending extension expected to be signed in August.
